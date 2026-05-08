Prime Video’s Next Great Comic Book TV Show Confirms Cast (And We Can’t Wait)

Prime Video has a number of stellar adaptations under its umbrella, including Invincible, Fallout, and The Boys, though one of those franchises is ending this season. That’s why it’s a perfect time for Prime Video to bring in another series with huge potential, and it might have found that hit with its next Comic Book TV show. Now the series has confirmed its cast, and it’s nothing but great news.

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One of Prime Video’s more anticipated projects is the adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky’s comic series Sex Criminals, and according to Deadline, the series has now found its leads. The series will reportedly star Imogen Poots (The Chronology of Water) and John Reynolds (Seekers of Infinite Love), who will play the roles of Suze and Jon, respectively. Both stars should have no issues knocking these roles out of the park, and the casting only ramps up the excitement for what was already one of the studio’s most promising projects.

What Exactly Is Prime Video’s Sex Criminals?

Sex Criminals is an Image Comics series from the brilliant minds of Fraction, Zdarsky, Becka Kinzie, Thomas K, and Drew Gill, and revolves around two characters named Suze and Jon who have a very unique power. The first issue mostly follows Suze, who explains to the reader how she first discovered that she has the power to stop time, but that power only happens when she’s having sex.

She uses this still moment in time as her escape from the chaos of her life, but one day she ends up having sex with someone named Jon, and it turns out Jon has the same exact power. That’s pretty monumental, but the same could describe their choice of job after discovering this, as they opt to become thieves and rob banks with their new powers as their secret weapon.

As you might imagine, it gets challenging pretty quickly to not only balance your old lives with your new lives as thieves, and that’s not even factoring in having to have sex either right before or even during the mission in order to stop time and execute their plan.

This has immense potential to be a breakout series, especially considering how beloved the comic series is, and its one-of-a-kind premise only helps matters. No release date or target date has been revealed, but Sex Criminals is in active development.

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