Hannah Montana Stars Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment Make Fun of Their Old Disney Photos

Miley Cyrus' new Instagram Live series, Bright Minded, has been keeping people's spirits up during the coronavirus pandemic since its debut last week, but a recent episode featuring Cyrus with her Hannah Montana costar Emily Osment gave fans plenty of 2000s nostalgia as the pair reunited -- safely, over video chat -- and had a bit of fun looking back at their time on the wildly popular Disney Channel series. That reunion included the pair making fun of their Hannah Montana photos and it's just the thing that the internet needed.

In Monday's episode of the series, Cyrus and Osment -- who played Lilly Truscott on the series -- looked over some "pretty embarrassing pictures" from their Hannah Montana days. It prompted some hilarious commentary from the pair, as well as some memories of the first day they did press for the series.

"My teeth had pretty much all decided to fall out," Cyrus revealed. "My mom had to get me some fake teeth."

There was also some commentary about their choices of wardrobe for those early press appearances.

"We look like we're going to church," Cyrus said. "I don't know who told us that this was gonna be the look for press."

Osment had her own commentary about their outfits from back in the day.

"I was wearing a lot of vests, I remember," Osment said. "There were a lot of vests."

However, while Osment and Cyrus looking back at their Hannah Montana days was a breath of fresh air, fans probably shouldn't get too hopeful that the pair could team up anytime soon to do a reboot of the beloved series. Back in 2017, Cyrus told People that revisiting that was something that probably wasn't in the cards.

"[I] probably [wouldn't do a Hannah Montana reboot]," Cyrus said at the time. "It's a lot of time to be spent with my dad. You know, my dad was my dad on the show. I have enough dad time."

“That was really hard every day from, like, [ages] 11 to 18,” Cyrus added. “I didn’t get a school escape like most people. I went to work with my dad. And then I started driving my dad toward the end, when I could start driving. And then my grandma went with me every day. It was a lot of time with dad and grandma.”

You can read on to see some of the best fan reactions to Cyrus and Osment making fun of their Hannah Montana days below.