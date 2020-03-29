Kevin Smith Isn’t Convinced a Tiger King Limited Series Will Work

Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness dropped on the streaming service on March 20th and it's become the Internet's favorite thing to binge while people are self-isolating at home. Less than a week after the series debuted, it was announced that it would be adapted into a limited series starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, a person who the Internet has formed a whole lot of opinions about. Since the news broke, some actors have even started fighting online over who would get to play Joe Exotic, the lively tiger breeder who used to run the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, a zoo that focuses on big cats. While some folks are excited to see the docu-series turned into a narrative, others are skeptical that it won't be able to match the bizarre reality. Recently, Kevin Smith took to Twitter to share his opinion on the subject.

"I would never discourage any artist, but it’s going to be hard to dramatize #TigerKing in a movie and have it be as compelling as the real life story I watched. Binge all 7 riveting episodes on @netflix when you can. It’s easily one of the best documentary series I’ve ever seen," Smith wrote. You can check out the post below:

You can read the official description for Tiger King here: "Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country-western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

