Katy Keene: Wishin' and a Hopin' Synopsis Teases New Pussycats for Josie

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Chapter Nine: Wishin' & a Hopin,'" the April 16 episode of Katy Keene. The episode sees Alex hoping ot revitalize Josie and the Pussycats, although Josie has a somewhat different view of the group than does her patron. The episode is also going to see Jorge and his boyfriend exploring their new relationship, and Pepper dealing with online trolls, so everyone's got some high-stress stuff going on. Along the way, Katy herself is struggling to figure things out with her new role, and turns to Gloria for advice -- something that actually works, setting her on a new path.

Fans of Riverdale will likely be interested to see how the thing with the Pussycats turns out. The season one finale had originally featued a performance by Josie and the Pussycats playing the original animated series theme, but that was not only cut from the episode but never actually shot or recorded. Over the next season, Valerie (Hayley Law) and Melody (Asha Bromfield) were slowly phased out of the show, and ultimately by the time Ashleigh Murray's Josie left the series, fans had not seen her band onscreen in quite a while. This is the first time in years, then, that some version of the Pussycats will be part of the larger Archiverse TV canon.

You can check the official synopsis out below.

TO GOOD TO BE TRUE – Katy (Lucy Hale) struggles with find her place with her new position and loses her confidence and turns to Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) who gives her good advice. Alex (Lucien Laviscount) wants to put together The Pussycats again, but what his dad envisions and what Josie (Ashleigh Murray) envisions for the group are two different things leaving Alex to make a tough choice. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) is happy that he is able to bring his current boyfriend and a budding friendship with an ex together, but things become a little messy. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) is in an online feud that could ruin everything for her, and she is stunned when she learns who it is. Camille Hyde and Zane Holtz also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Mia Katherine Iverson.

Katy Keene airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Legacies. "Chapter Nine: Wishin' & a Hopin'" will debut on April 16. Every episode of Katy Keene will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

