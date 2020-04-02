Tiger King Directors Address Possible Season 2

✖

Tiger King’s directors addressed the possibility of a Season 2. The Netflix duo talked to The Hollywood Reporter about all things Joe Exotic and people can’t get enough. It’s only natural to ask if the hottest program streaming right now would be down for another round. But, unfortunately for all you cool cats and kittens out there, it doesn’t seem like there’s much to get excited about on that front yet. Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are excited about all the viewers and their passion, but right now, we are in the midst of a global pandemic. That certainly colors things a bit.

Chaiklin began, “I say most of our thoughts right now are toward people’s safety and health and their importance of people staying home. These are things that are still unfolding and we’re thinking about it, but it’s kind of hard to say.” Goode joked that they were going to make a sequel called “Locked Up with Joe.”

“I think that it’s a very uncertain time and people want an escape, and this is a world that very few people knew existed, inhabited by some very colorful, charismatic characters,” Chaiklin explained. “And so hopefully it provides some relief for people from the anxiety around what’s transpiring around us.”

Everything isn’t all roses around Tiger King though. In the same interview, the two made no bones about addressing Joe Exotic’s racism during the making of the documentary. It may shock people at home, but this guy has done a ton of bad things in his life.

“Yes. Joe is a racist, I would say categorically. He said things when we were filming that were very unsettling,” she added. “They didn’t have a context in the story, but he has a lot to learn. I think most of it was ignorance and not having a lot of exposure and I think he even evolved over the course of the time that we filmed.”

Goode would go even further, “I would say it’s very important for people to know this that there seems to be an overwhelming amount of empathy for [Joe's current husband] Dillon. We had empathy for Joe, but Joe did a lot of horrible things. Joe committed some really serious crimes and Joe was not only cruel and inhumane to his animals, he was cruel to the people around him. I think it’s very important for people to understand that Joe is an actor and he tells people what they want to hear. As much as we have some empathy for Joe and found Joe to be such an incredible character — this mullet-wearing country singer in Oklahoma — he did a lot of horrible things.”

