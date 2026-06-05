5 Most Disappointing Netflix Sci-Fi Series

Netflix‘s track record swings from one extreme to the other. On one hand, it has massively popular series; on the other, it has a lineup of cancelled shows that easily rivals any other streaming platform. That’s because the company greenlights a huge number of ideas, but not all of them give the expected results. In the sci-fi genre, for example, there’s a good range of shows built on incredible concepts like space travel, aliens, scientific experiments, dystopias, and even adaptations of books or animated series. However, while some of them are unfairly overlooked, others are deservedly criticized since the production itself just isn’t good enough for anyone.

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For different reasons, here are some Netflix sci-fi shows that had the pitch, had the setup, but couldn’t turn that into something satisfying.

5) Away

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When Netflix announced Away, sci-fi fans believed they were looking at a highly promising new show with real potential. The story follows Emma Green (Hilary Swank), an astronaut who leads the first crewed mission to Mars and, with that, has to deal with the emotional distance from her family back on Earth. That setup alone could have opened the door to all kinds of space exploration storytelling, while also balancing it with grounded human drama. However, the show ends up focusing heavily on only one of those elements — and the wrong one.

Instead of digging deeper into the challenges of a journey to another planet, a large portion of the runtime is spent on family drama that, even if it’s important for the characters, doesn’t feel like it should be the main focus of what would make Away stand out. The series is never incompetent in execution, but it often feels like it’s telling a smaller story than the one it originally promised. And considering the cast, the budget, and the scale of the concept, it ends up being pure disappointment.

4) The Imperfects

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Ever heard of this show? Maybe not, and that kind of says a lot already, because the easiest way to describe The Imperfects is that it feels like it was built by an algorithm. The series follows three young adults who develop mutations after being used in illegal scientific experiments and then set out to track down the researcher responsible for what happened to them. Along the way, there are monsters, conspiracies, bits of humor, and even a few interesting ideas scattered throughout. The problem is that none of it really comes together into something consistently worth watching.

The show keeps reminding you of other productions that have done similar things in a much more engaging way, like The Umbrella Academy or Orphan Black, whether in terms of superpowers or the broader sci-fi concept, which makes it hard for The Imperfects to establish any real identity of its own. The worst part is that it’s not a total disaster; it’s just designed in the most generic way possible, almost like the goal was simply to fill out the catalog.

3) Cowboy Bebop

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Cowboy Bebop is considered one of the greatest animated sci-fi series ever made, so when Netflix decided to turn it into a live-action adaptation, there was already a natural sense of caution. The story follows a group of bounty hunters traveling through space while trying to outrun and confront their pasts. It’s a strong setup, but the real issue is in the execution. You can tell the cast is genuinely committed to their roles, and there’s clear effort from the production to recreate the look and feel of the original material — but that’s where it starts to overdo it.

It’s especially interesting considering Netflix also delivered One Piece as one of its more successful adaptations, but here, it’s the opposite. Cowboy Bebop feels so focused on recreating references that it loses sight of what actually made the original material work in the first place. The live-action replaces the anime’s delicate balance of humor, melancholy, and action with exaggerated dialogue and a more forced energy that never actually lands. There are still things that work, but you’re always watching it with the feeling that the essence is missing.

2) The I-Land

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For fans of Lost, especially, The I-Land initially felt like it had the right ingredients to hook an audience. Leaning into that same energy, the story kicks off with a group of strangers waking up on an island with no memory of who they are or how they got there. So, it naturally raises questions and theories, and for a while, it really feels like the show is building toward a compelling central mystery. In its early episodes, it even manages to sustain that curiosity, but as it goes on, you start to notice that there isn’t much underneath to actually hold attention.

As The I-Land progresses, characters that could have been layered end up feeling flat, twists pile up without much real impact, and the story seems more interested in confusing the audience than actually engaging them. The main problem here is development, because the premise itself, while not original, was strong enough to draw attention. The worst kind of TV disappointment is when a show convinces you it’s building toward something big, only to show it never really had much to offer in the first place.

1) Another Life

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In Another Life, we follow a space mission sent to investigate a mysterious alien artifact that suddenly appears on Earth, and scientists try to determine whether humanity is on the verge of its first real contact with extraterrestrial intelligence. For sci-fi, this is basically a goldmine of a premise; the kind of idea that sells itself without much effort since the hook is already so strong. But having a great concept doesn’t mean much if you don’t know how to develop it, and in this case, everything plays out in a way that never feels convincing.

There is a central mystery, but the strange part is that it’s not explored nearly as much as it should be, because the focus keeps shifting to interpersonal conflicts and character decisions that make the crew feel less competent than the story needs them to be. And the most frustrating aspect is that you can see the potential in almost every episode: there are moments where the show feels like it’s finally about to click, but then it chooses the least interesting path forward. Another Life feels like it’s getting close to something better, but it never quite gets there.

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