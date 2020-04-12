Saturday Night Live Gives the Ninja Turtles a Pathetic, Middle-Aged Upgrade

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans at home watching Saturday Night Live were in for a surprise this week. The show unveiled their take on the Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles. The animation was an easy way to bridge the gap between the normal sketches and the need to do things remotely this week. There was Mikey arguing with his ex (supposed to be April!) about custody of the kids and Raph hitting up his friends for money. For some reason, Shredder had passed away and the team was debating whether they should show up to the funeral. (Spoiler alert: they decided on just attending the wake.)

During the rest of the show, the necessity of Zoom had become a focal point. The cold open had all the cast talking about how long they had been away. Then they guessed about how long it would have to be like this. The Intro even got in on the act like the typical stock footage of them roaming around New York City was replaced with the cast goofing around in their homes. There were a ton of houseplants and a lot of food being prepared. Well, that is very relatable thought at this moment in time, but it is very hard to escape the reality that everything is just a little bit off.

The show even wheeled out Tom Hanks to be a surprise host for this week and Chris Martin as a musical guest. Coldplay’s frontman was very subdued in the performance from his house, but it went over well. Hanks did the best with what was available to him. Without a live studio audience, things were a bit strange. He joked that he was the mascot for coronavirus after his diagnosis and fight with the disease. he and his family were down in Australia working on a movie when he felt under the weather. Hanks is fine now, but things were scary when he first shared his diagnosis.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks shared that night. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

How did you enjoy Saturday Night Live this week? Let us know in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.