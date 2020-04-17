Brian Dennehy Confirmed to Appear in One More Episode of The Blacklist

✖

Brian Dennehy has been confirmed to be appearing in one more episode of The Blacklist. The actor’s death today at the age of 81 shook the show’s fanbase and those associated with the production. Sony Pictures Television indicated that there would be at least one more episode featuring the character in a talk with Deadline. Dennehy’s screen credits include Tommy Boy, First Blood, and Cocoon. He passed away from natural causes in Connecticut on Wednesday night. Elizabeth, his daughter announced the news on Twitter in a very heartfelt post. Fans from his expansive body of work flooded Twitter and other social media with memories of the actor's performances across the decades.

“Fans will get to see Brian again,” The Blacklist creator/executive producer Jon Bokenkamp said to Deadline. “We’re working with existing and previously filmed footage to complete the season finale.”

“We were incredibly fortunate to call Brian part of our Blacklist family,” explained series executive producers John Eisendrath and Jon Bokenkamp. “He brought depth and humanity to a pivotal role and his loss is a big one. Like everyone else on our show, we were fans first. He will be missed.”

It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related. Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends. pic.twitter.com/ILyrGpLnc3 — Elizabeth Dennehy (@dennehyeliza) April 16, 2020

“We are very saddened to learn of Brian’s passing,” Jeff Frost, President, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, Co-Presidents, of SPT said. “He was an extremely talented and kind individual, and he will be missed. He was an integral part of The Blacklist and an eminent member of our Sony family.”

Dennehy played Dominic Wilkinson on the show. His character serves as father to legendary Russian spy Katarina Rostov and is also grandfather to Elizabeth Keen. The renowned KGB operative lived in the United States where he trained his daughter to pick up the family business. He might be a little salty, but Wilkinson demonstrates a tremendous amount of care for those he considers loved ones. The relationship between him and Raymond Reddington ends up being a bit fraught, but their fates are connected and they make the best of it.

RIP Brian Dennehy. We offer prayers and condolences to his family in their time of loss.

Photo by: Will Hart/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images