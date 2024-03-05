First Look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2, "Gone."] Rick and Michonne are together again — but for how long? Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live revealed the events leading up to the long-awaited reunion between Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), only for that moment to be cut short when a Civic Republic Military helicopter descended to collect the couple. Pretending to be strangers, Rick returned to the Civic Republic's army base with Michonne — calling herself "Dana," a consignee with a fabricated backstory — and was quickly caught and confronted by investigating CRM Warrant Officer Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh).

Jadis then threatened Rick, reminding him what would happen if he escaped with Michonne: "I will make sure that all those people that you love die, including a few that I like very much." With Alexandria under threat from Jadis and the Civic Republic Military's forces, how can Rick and Michonne escape the base on the outskirts of the Civic Republic of Philadelphia? That's the question in episode 3, titled "Bye," airing March 10.

AMC has released first-look images from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3, which you can see below, and the official synopsis: "Pretending to be strangers, Rick and Michonne have to find a way to survive under the CRM's eye." (Read our full episode 2 recap.)

New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage.