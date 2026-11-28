Breaking Bad is widely considered to be one of the greatest TV shows of all time, and it is still beloved by many to this day. Then, the series managed to meet the high bar it set with Better Call Saul, a prequel show that received similarly high reviews throughout its run.

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The reception of these two shows has made Breaking Bad the pinnacle of prestige TV, with many considering the entire franchise to be flawless. However, this isn’t actually the case, as most viewers don’t know about this forgotten misstep.

Slippin’ Jimmy Is Still The Weirdest Thing About The Breaking Bad Franchise

Better Call Saul tells the backstory of Saul Goodman, Walter White’s shady lawyer from Breaking Bad, with it exploring how Saul became the man he is throughout its six seasons. We learn that Saul’s real name is Jimmy McGill, and that he grew up as a struggling lawyer and con artist. His con artist tendencies earned him the nickname Slippin’ Jimmy when he was young, a concept that the Breaking Bad universe decided was ripe for expansion.

Thus, Slippin’ Jimmy was born. The prequel to the Breaking Bad prequel follows the childhood of Jimmy McGill, with him working the streets of Cicero, Illinois. Each animated episode is an homage to a different movie genre, with it parodying classic films like The Exorcist and Cool Hand Luke. The show stars Solar Opposites‘ Sean Giambrone as a young Jimmy McGill, and he is joined by Kyle S. More as Marco Pasternak, Jimmy’s childhood friend.

Slippin’ Jimmy was created by Ariel Levine and Kathleen Williams-Foshee, who had previously worked on various web series related to Better Call Saul. The show ran for six episodes, with each one running around eight minutes. The entire series dropped on AMC+ on May 23, 2022, the same day as the shocking Better Call Saul season 6 mid-season finale, “Plan and Execution.”

Unlike Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Slippin’ Jimmy was not a hit. The show received overwhelmingly negative reviews, something that was completely foreign to the franchise up to that point. It was considered unfunny, pointless, and a major step down from the series that spawned it. The show also had an unclear target audience, as its cheap feel and juvenile humor don’t line up with what viewers of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul were fans of the franchise for.

Slippin’ Jimmy Proves That We Don’t Need A Breaking Bad Cinematic Universe

Since the end of Better Call Saul, fans have proposed countless ideas for future Breaking Bad spinoffs. A sequel show or more prequels could further expand the universe, giving greater context to characters like Gus Fring or Mike Ehrmantraut. However, this isn’t needed, and oddly enough, Slippin’ Jimmy is the best evidence as to why.

Breaking Bad was the result of a collaborative effort between tons of different creatives. However, they were all united under the vision and leadership of Vince Gilligan. He is what gave Breaking Bad its voice, and that’s why the show is consistently so good. A prequel about Saul Goodman could have been a cheap way to cash in on the success of Breaking Bad, dragging the prestige of the franchise down with it. However, Gilligan was also the creator and showrunner of Better Call Saul, with him ensuring that it was worthwhile.

Slippin’ Jimmy, on the other hand, wasn’t created by Gilligan or co-creator Peter Gould. While I’m sure that there are other creatives who could make fantastic shows set in the Breaking Bad universe, the benefits of expanding the franchise aren’t worth the risks. It is better to keep any projects that the franchise produces united under the voice and vision of Gilligan, and if he wants to make Pluribus instead of another Breaking Bad show, then it’s best to leave Breaking Bad alone.

It’s hard to think of another Breaking Bad project that wouldn’t just wind up cheapening the brand. While both shows are incredible, the world is fairly small, and there is only so much expanding you can do on this core group of characters before things start to feel contrived. A cinematic universe thrives on constant expansion, new characters, and crossovers, and you can only do that so much before Breaking Bad begins to feel like it lost its way.

Would you want to see another show set in the Breaking Bad universe? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!