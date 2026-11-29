There are a lot of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are freakish mutants, powerful extraterrestrials, and charming billionaires. But what there isn’t much of is something stranger, something darker, and something that tackles the darker corners of the Marvel comic book universe. And now the MCU is starting to follow suit.

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And that’s where things can start getting interesting. The MCU has been collecting a cast of great super teams over the years, most of them based on common enemies and comic book clichés. But what if the threat was so twisted that not even Earth’s Mightiest Heroes should get involved? As a matter of fact, there’s a whole world out there full of monsters, ancient villains, and a few heroes who likely wouldn’t make the cut for holiday greeting cards. I’m talking about the heroes and villains connected to the horror aspect of Marvel comics. And guess what? Most fans know there has been a previous Ghost Rider movie, and now a reboot is on the horizon. But things need to go one step further.

The Midnight Sons May Be the MCU’s Next Big Superhero Team

The best part is, Marvel doesn’t even need to start from scratch when forming the Midnight Sons. We’ve been given a glimpse of this supernatural team already in the MCU. Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight has shown us a hero who grapples with Egyptian gods and a rather complicated relationship with his own identity. Werewolf by Night has shown us Jack Russell and Elsa Bloodstone in a thoroughly fun and quirky monster hunt. And there was also Man-Thing—a giant, walking swamp who just happens to have enough personality to make you wonder why Marvel hasn’t been digging this guy up more often. Not only are these characters unlikely to make the dream team of the Avengers, but that’s sort of the point. They’re already doing their own thing in the MCU and just waiting for the right team to get together around them. Suddenly, we have the beginnings of our very own Midnight Sons.

Unfortunately, after being announced in 2019, the Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali finally fell apart after seven years of development. Interestingly enough, Wesley Snipes returned to the role for a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. And with Ryan Gosling officially set to play Ghost Rider in an upcoming Marvel Studios movie, there’s even more reason to think the pieces are falling into place for a potential Midnight Sons team. This could also provide an opportunity to revisit Blade and instead feature him as part of a larger ensemble in a movie or as a recurring guest in other horror series.

Why the Midnight Sons Could Launch a Whole New MCU Franchise

But the real excitement starts when you start introducing characters like Blade and Ghost Rider. You have years of comic book vampire slaying with Blade, and demonic origins and supernatural revenge with Ghost Rider. Just imagine those two sharing a scene with Moon Knight and Elsa Bloodstone. Now that’s a cast with some serious personality problems. And that’s before we add someone else talking about a werewolf. The Midnight Sons could give Marvel something very different from the Avengers, even if instead of banding together because the world is ending again, these heroes come together because some ancient evil has escaped its prison and is wrecking everything. Now we’re talking about saving the world by investigating haunted houses, hunting monsters, and making deals with things that should never have gotten business cards.

But there’s also something there for Marvel to build something much bigger than a team-up film. Its mystical section of the MCU could spawn a movie series of its own and a TV series. Blade could lead the charge for vampire stories. Ghost Rider could introduce the edges of the mystical world of Marvel. Moon Knight could venture into an ancient world of gods and mythology. Elsa Bloodstone could run the gauntlet of hunting monsters that make our most famous supervillains look cute and adorable. And Blade, well, he can beep Bladin’. Then those could one day all intertwine to form the Midnight Sons. And that is what makes the story so fun. Marvel isn’t just putting together another superhero team. It’s curating an entirely new section of its universe with its own characters, conflicts, and mythology. The Avengers will always be there. But there’s plenty of space in the MCU for something new to keep us on our toes, because some of the most interesting heroes aren’t the ones who show up at the break of dawn.

Do you want to see the Midnight Sons in the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below!