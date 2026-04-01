19 Years Ago, Showtime’s Underrated Historical Drama Premiered (And It’s Worth the Binge in 2026)

Have you ever found yourself really enjoying a series and getting frustrated that nobody ever talked about it the right way? Some probably come to mind, right? But one, in particular, stands out in this regard. And it’s not because it’s a flawless masterpiece, but because it does exactly what it promises and sticks to it until the end (something that, nowadays, seems increasingly rare). Without losing its footing, it delivers tons of drama, keeps a solid pace, has well-developed character arcs you love to hate, and still keeps you on edge, as anything could happen next. It’s a period drama, so it’s not for everyone, but for fans of this type of storytelling, what it achieves is more than many shows in the genre manage today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And it’s funny to think that when this show first aired, TV was still figuring out how to do “prestige” without losing its appeal. Today, historical dramas are stuck between two extremes: either they’re some sort of glossy soap opera that thinks costumes fix everything, or they’re way too serious, painfully slow, and more concerned with looking respectable than actually being entertaining. But this one found a rare middle ground: it doesn’t want to teach you anything; it wants to hook you. And once you get that, you see it’s a story worth checking out even today, two decades later.

The Tudors Is One of the Most Underrated Series of All Time

image courtesy of showtime

Released by Showtime in 2007 and running for four seasons, The Tudors has a plot that’s irresistible for anyone who loves a good historical show: following the reign of Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) not as a boring, “textbook king,” but as a young, vain, dangerously unstable guy with enough power to drag an entire country into chaos just because he wants things his way. The story revolves around political decisions, wars, and alliances, but mainly the emotional and strategic circus within the English court, where even a simple conversation can be a trap, and a friendship can put you in serious trouble. In other words, it’s basically Succession with crowns, daggers, and a much more literal level of paranoia.

And here’s the thing: The Tudors is underrated because a lot of people reduce it to “desire and scandal.” Does it have that? Sure, but so does Game of Thrones. What almost nobody talks about is that it uses those elements as a storytelling tool. It’s not just for shock value — Henry VIII literally uses affairs as politics too. Seduction is currency, marriages are strategy, and intimacy can turn into a game of control. In that world, there’s no such thing as innocent romance, because everything is a transaction. And that’s what builds the tension in the story and keeps you watching episode after episode, even when you’re annoyed by Henry’s choices.

image courtesy of showtime

And speaking of the protagonist, ironically, he’s still one of the main reasons the show is amazing. He’s a king at the peak of his ego, his looks, and, most importantly, his belief that the world exists to please him. That might not sound like much, but it completely changes the impact of everything, since it’s way more frightening to watch someone ruin lives not because they’re a classic villain, but because they really think they’re right. And forget any other stereotypes: here you have a character who doesn’t explain himself and doesn’t try to be likable. Besides, Rhys Meyers’ performance is fierce, perfectly capturing the nuances of a volatile man: charming and passionate one moment, furious and unpredictable the next. By itself, it makes you want to keep watching; it’s the kind of acting you can’t take your eyes off (even in silence, it’s captivating).

As for visuals and aesthetics (because period dramas still rely on that), the show holds up surprisingly well too. Sure, you can tell it’s from the 2000s in a few spots, but the overall package is solid: costumes are excellent without being over the top, the sets actually feel lived-in, real, and alive, and the direction also gets that luxury needs a suffocating edge. The English court in The Tudors doesn’t look like a place you’d want to visit — it looks like a beautiful place to die, and that’s the vibe the show needed to nail.

Why Watch The Tudors Today?

image courtesy of showtime

The big question is: why is this a production that’s still worth watching nearly twenty years later? And the answer comes down to a few very clear reasons.

When the series starts diving into the religious and institutional side of Henry VIII’s reign, it actually gets even better, because that’s when The Tudors proves it’s a quality production with a strong script — not just a shallow drama full of scandals or surface-level situations. The split from the Catholic Church, the obsession with a male heir, and the creation of a new power structure aren’t presented as distant historical events, but as results of pride, desire, and fear. The writing is smart enough not to turn it into a boring history lesson. It nails entertainment by putting everything in the logic of the characters: “Will this give me power?” “Will this protect me?” “Will this destroy me?” That’s how politics really works, and that’s why the show still resonates.

And don’t be fooled into thinking The Tudors only works because of its protagonist, either. The series is often more interesting when the focus is on those trying to survive around him. The female cast is where the series really shines: Anne Boleyn (Natalie Dormer) is the kind of character you can’t just watch passively — she’s smart, calculating, magnetic, but clearly trapped in a situation where the game was rigged against her from the start. And that’s something many historical dramas fail to do: it shows these women not as victims, but as strategists trying to wield the little power they have. So, you realize some of them are too brilliant for a world that only sees them as pawns in politics. That take on women is another reason the show is still worth your time.

image courtesy of showtime

Of course, if you’re looking for historical accuracy down to the tiniest detail, you might get frustrated. It’s definitely not Bridgerton in that regard, for example, but it simplifies events, reorganizes timelines, and takes some liberties. However, here’s the truth people avoid admitting: deep down, it doesn’t really matter. Most viewers don’t want an eight-hour documentary; above all, they want a well-told story. And this series gives that with a confidence that’s missing today. It doesn’t pretend to be something it isn’t, and it’s bold for it. It’s a historical drama that’s aggressive, sexy, political, and tragic — and it pulls it off flawlessly.

In 2026, the reason to watch it is simple: it’s still pure entertainment. You start watching out of curiosity, and before you know it, you’re five episodes in, thinking, “This king is a total disaster, but I need to see how it gets worse” — and it does. Henry VIII’s reign is basically a masterclass in how absolute power turns someone into an emotional black hole, and the show doesn’t hold back. Sadly, almost nobody talks about it because it’s not “polished” enough for critics and not “trendy” enough for hype.

Maybe the highest praise you can give The Tudors is this: it doesn’t feel like an old show trying to compete with other productions. It feels like a show that already knew how to hook its audience from the start, even in a genre that often gets dismissed. It’s bold, fearless, and smartly executed — qualities that have been in short supply for far too long.

The Tudors is available to stream on Prime Video and Paramount+.

What do you think about the show? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!