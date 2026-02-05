A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Big Targaryen Reveal Makes Game of Thrones’ Ending Even More Upsetting

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 delivers a big reveal, and it makes Game of Thrones‘ ending more upsetting in hindsight. It’s no secret that Game of Thrones Season 8 is one of the most divisive outings of television to grace the screen in recent years. There are several major criticisms of it, and Daenerys Targaryen’s villain turn is chief among them. While some viewers feel the writing was on the wall from the beginning of her story, others remain angry at how the series handled her conclusion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And with its latest twist, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms makes Dany’s Mad Queen story even more frustrating. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1, Episode 3, “The Squire.” The most recent chapter of the Game of Thrones spinoff reveals Egg’s true identity: Aegon V Targaryen. He’s not the only secret Targaryen to appear in the Song of Ice and Fire universe, but his relationships with Dunk and his older brother, Prince Aerion, make him comparable to Dany in some ways. Their similarities make her tragic ending that much more devastating.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Reveal Sets Egg & His Brother Up to Parallel Daenerys & Viserys

Image via HBO

Egg might be Prince Aerion’s younger brother, but the two couldn’t be more different — and really, he’s a far cry from all the members of his family we’ve met so far. The boy doesn’t seem interested in wielding his royalty against those more vulnerable than him, nor does he seek out power. His desire to become Dunk’s squire proves as much. And he clearly dislikes the way Prince Aerion treats people, demonstrating a far more level-headed and compassionate approach. We’ve yet to see the two interact much on-screen. However, the one conversation we do get draws a parallel to Daenerys and Viserys.

Like Viserys, Prince Aerion comes off as hot-headed and entitled. His behavior showcases why Targaryens are known for going mad. Giving someone like him power would be disastrous, and that’s true of Viserys as well. By contrast, Egg is calmer, open-minded, and champions the common folk — just like Daenerys. Obviously, Dany’s motivation diverges from Egg’s significantly over time. But it’s not difficult to see the similarities between the pair, especially at the beginnings of their stories.

Egg’s Story in the Dunk & Egg Novella Lays the Groundwork for Dany’s Journey

Image via HBO

Because Egg champions the common people, he lays the groundwork for Daenerys — who, looking at the Targaryen family tree, is his great-granddaughter — to do the same. It would be fitting for Egg to set up that storyline and have her uphold his legacy almost a century after A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes place.

And Dany starts to, at least during the early seasons of Game of Thrones. Like Egg, she treats people from all classes fairly and fights for the freedom of those in Slaver’s Bay. She also seeks to help the people of the Seven Kingdoms, or so she initially says. As Egg is written as a generally good character in George R.R. Martin’s history, keeping Dany the same way would have strengthened their connection. It also would have fixed House Targaryen’s legacy — a legacy that Egg also made progress toward improving. SPOILERS ahead for what’s to come based on Martin’s writings.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Targaryen Twist Makes Dany’s Ending Worse

As you might guess from Egg’s shocking prediction from the fortune teller in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3, the boy does eventually become king. And he’s a beloved one at that. So, it would have been satisfying to see Dany follow in his footsteps in that regard. The beginning of her story sets her up to uphold his philosophy as a ruler. She could have finished what he started, but unfortunately, that’s not the direction Game of Thrones takes her character in. Seeing how the foundation for it is clearly there, this makes Game of Thrones‘ ending even more frustrating. It feels like a missed opportunity, in addition to being a rushed and extreme turn for Dany’s character.

What do you think of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ Egg reveal? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!