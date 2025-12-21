9 Years Ago, a Future Movie Star Made Their Arrowverse Debut (& Told a Heartbreaking Story)

The Arrowverse doesn’t get enough credit for bringing out the best in its actors. Sure, The CW’s superhero shows feature their fair share of cringeworthy moments, such as Oliver Queen telling Felicity Smoak that she’s failed an omelette. However, there are also flashes in the pan where the stars put on Emmy-worthy performances. Anytime Grant Gustin has to tackle material about Barry Allen’s parents, he brings his A-game, portraying the pain his character feels with ease. Stephen Amell also gets to step into the spotlight when Adrian Chase kidnaps Oliver and forces him to admit that he enjoys killing. Amell plays it brilliantly, making it seem like his character has a weight off his shoulders despite admitting something truly awful.

The leads in the Arrowverse aren’t the only ones who get to show off their acting chops, though. In Arrow Season 3, Elvis star Austin Butler appears in a couple of episodes as a DJ who turns out to be a member of the League of Assassins sent to Star City to cause trouble. His performance is solid, but he gets outdone by another movie star who wears their heart on their sleeve during their brief stint on The Flash.

The Flash Season 3 Features the Show’s Most Tragic Metahuman

The Flash‘s Central City prides itself on being nothing like Star City, but there’s a darkness hiding within it. Orphan Frankie Kane, played by Joey King, bounces from foster home to foster home before she starts living with John and Karen James, who seem like decent enough people. Over time, though, John begins to show his true colors and verbally abuses both his wife and foster daughter. Frankie copes by allowing her other identity, Magenta, to take control and steer the ship. One of The Flash‘s Season 3 villains, Doctor Alchemy, takes advantage of that by promising to give Magenta powers.

Magenta begins her new career by putting Detective Joe West in the hospital and using her abilities to go after her foster dad. Team Flash tries to stop her from doing something she will regret, and while the fight is intense, they get the job done by helping Frankie regain control. She breaks down in The Flash’s arms because all the pain is too much for her to endure. Thankfully, Barry and Co. find her a new place to live, and the district attorney promises to prosecute John for his crimes. In only one episode, King turns a generic “villain of the week” story into something far more meaningful. In fact, she’s made a career out of elevating material.

Joey King Never Does Things Halfway

Surprisingly, The Flash isn’t King’s only experience with DC. She appears in The Dark Knight Rises as the young version of Talia al Ghul, who also feels pretty bitter about her place in the world. King tackles a similar role in 2022’s Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt. Despite all the shady characters who ride the titular vehicle, King’s Prince turns out to be the worst of them, taking her issues with her father and making them everyone else’s problem.

While King doesn’t seem to have any other villainous roles lined up, all the casting directors in Hollywood should take note of her range. Maybe James Gunn will look in her direction, since his DC Universe is in need of bad guys, and she’s proven on two occasions that she understands the source material and the expectations that come with it.

The Flash is streaming on Netflix.

