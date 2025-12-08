The Simpsons Confirms a Marriage With Surprise Return

The Simpsons has confirmed a marriage is still very much in place with a surprise return seen in the latest episode of the long running animated series. As The Simpsons continues to work through Season 37 of its run with Fox this Fall, fans have already started to see some major shake ups to each of the characters. This has not only included new team ups, but some major shifts in the status quo. But while the series has made changes to its characters before, it often also brushes those changes under the rug in future seasons and years as any new addition becomes less important.

The Simpsons has made some big shifts in the status quo in the last few years, but they’ve been largely swept under the rug. This has included some brand new faces joining the series, and some have even been outright erased despite seeming important. But thankfully that’s not the case for Groundskeeper Willie’s wife Maisie, who is confirmed to still be happily married to Willie with the newest episode as the two of them are still living in the shack at Springfield Elementary. And still very much in love.

The Simpsons Confirms Willie’s Still Married

The Simpsons Season 37, “Guess Who’s Coming to Skinner” has a moment where Principal Skinner is staying behind in Springfield Elementary school in the evening and begins to hear something shuffling around in the dark. Heading to Willie’s shack in the back, there’s a “Still Married” message on the door. Willie and Maisie are revealed to be living quite happily, and she even urges him to go kill the “frightened, defenseless animal that stumbled into the world of man” even if it interrupts their game of Scottish Scrabble.

It’s the only time we see her in the episode, but it’s a pretty big deal. The Simpsons Season 37 has been doing wonders for these kinds of returns as major new additions to the series have thankfully been cemented in place. Earlier this season we even got a return from Moe’s fianceé, Maya, as it was confirmed that they were also happy in their relationship and hoping to marry in the future too. It’s a big deal for these former sad sacks, and reveals that the show isn’t erasing everyone who’s changed the status quo significantly.

Who Is Maisie?

Maisie MacDougal, first introduced as Maisie MacWeldon, was brought into The Simpsons as Willie’s love interest back in Season 35’s “Ae Bonny Romance.” Voiced by Avengers and Jumanji star Karen Gillan, she and Willie fell in love before Willie had moved to America. But Maisie’s parents didn’t approve, and told her that he had been killed. Thus when the two of them were planning to leave to America, Willie had gone alone thinking that she had dumped him. The two of them are reunited in Scotland years later, and quickly got married.

This reappearance in the latest episode confirms that she’s still very much a part of Willie’s life, and it’s a great fate for such a character. Sad sacks in the series have been married off before like Comic Book Guy’s love interest Kumiko, but it’s really a toss up as to whether or not they will actually play a role in future episodes. Especially when it comes to bringing in a major guest star to do so. Luckily in Willie’s case, the two are still happily married with this update.

