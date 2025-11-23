A Former WWE Star Has Won AEW’s Newest Championship at Full Gear

There were plentiful opportunities at AEW Full Gear for Championship gold, with World Titles, Tag Team Titles, and more on the line throughout the night. In addition to those, AEW recently debuted a brand new Championship into the mix, and the first winner of that Title would be crowned at AEW Full Gear through a Casino Gauntlet. Only one person could take home the win, and it turns out it was actually a former WWE Star leaving the arena victorious with their first AEW Championship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

AEW Full Gear held the always thrilling Casino Gauntlet to crown the first-ever AEW National Champion, with the match including 12 stars attempting to take home that honor. Despite overwhelming odds and being outnumbered at several points, the man standing tall at match’s end was Ricochet, who has now won his first AEW Title since joining the company and has become the first-ever AEW National Champion.

RICOCHET THOUGHT HE WAS PART OF THE TEAM LMFAOOOOOOOOO #AEW #AEWFullGear



pic.twitter.com/rHvC2q7hPV — Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) November 23, 2025

Ricochet was the third person in the match, which would already be impressive, but that feat is made more impressive due to the fact that he was frequently outgunned by other teams. The first two people in the match were Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, and then later, Ricochet had to deal with not 1, not 2, but 3 Death Riders at the same time.

That did lead to a hilarious moment where Ricochet actually followed their lead in an uppercut line, but they weren’t too enthusiastic about him jumping in. Things didn’t get easier outside of the Death Riders though, as Ricochet also had to deal with Orange Cassidy and Daddy Magic. Despite the opposition, Ricochet was able to knock out Kevin Knight as he was attempting to get the win, and after a 3 count, it was Ricochet standing tall as the victor.

Ricochet joined AEW in 2024 after years of success with WWE, but he has taken things to a truly different level during his time with AEW. Ricochet would turn heel not long after his AEW debut, and ever since, he’s been off to the races, creating unforgettable moments and becoming the heel everyone loves to hate.

He’s still one of the best in the ring and one of the most fun performers to watch, but now he’s created a truly captivating and despicable heel character to couple with that skillset. It’s been a banner year for Ricochet, and now he proudly holds AEW’s newest prize up high, and it signals even bigger things to come.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!