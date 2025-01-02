Ricochet Stabs AEW Star with Scissors in Brutal Heel Turn on Dynamite

Those who tuned into AEW Dynamite’s 2025 debut also got to see the show’s premiere on Max, though that wasn’t the only takeaway from Fight for the Fallen. During the episode three of AEW’s marquee stars battled it out for the chance for the #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet, a match that included Swerve Strickland, Roderick Strong, and Jay White. Unfortunately Strickland would find himself taken out of the running by Ricochet, who announced his heel turn in brutal fashion when he stabbed Strickland in the head with a pair of scissors, and that was only the beginning.

Strickland was balancing on the barricade before kicking White to the floor, and then Ricochet came from out of nowhere and grabbed Strickland from over the barricade. Ricochet pulled him towards the wall and then stabbed him in the forehead with a pair of gold scissors, sending Strickland to the floor.

Ricochet wasn’t done though, and he hopped the barricade to continue his attack. Strickland was already opened up and bleeding from the first wound, but Ricochet then struck his forehead multiple times with the scissors to open the wound up even more. At this point Strickland was bleeding everywhere and reeling, and Ricochet then got him in the ring.

Ricochet has SNAPPED!

Ricochet had blood all over his shirt and then sat down near Strickland to taunt him. It is clear that Ricochet has fully stepped into the villain role with this attack, and didn’t take kindly to Swerve and the AEW fans taking shots at him and making fun of him over the past few weeks. In Ricochet’s revenge tour, Swerve looks to be the first victim.

Things have progressed rather quickly over the past few weeks for Ricochet. A few weeks ago you could see the beginnings of a more heel-like character, but things really moved forward after the attack from the Hurt Syndicate. That made Ricochet look incredibly weak, and the toilet paper rolls that would follow in subsequent appearances, including his loss to Okada at Worlds End, didn’t help.

At every step there was Strickland, taking shots at Ricochet and letting him know that he would be there if he lost in these opportunities to take him down another peg. Ricochet seems to have taken that to heart, and now he is in full payback mode on Swerve. Perhaps we’ll also see him take some additional payback on Okada and Bobby Lashley, but for now his focus seems to be Swerve.

What did you think of Ricochet’s actions? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!