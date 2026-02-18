A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Big Death Brings Back a Common Game of Thrones Misconception

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms may differ from Game of Thrones in a lot of ways, but it still takes place in the same ruthless world — and so, there being a big death in Episode 5 should come as no surprise. Dunk’s Trial by Seven was always going to be a deadly game. However, the life it takes may prove shocking to those unfamiliar with George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas. And it’s bringing back a common misconception from the original series, one that started with Ned Stark’s death. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1, Episode 5.

With the Kingsguard unable to strike the members of House Targaryen in Dunk’s Trial by Seven, characters like Prince Maekar and Prince Baelor should have been the safest. This makes it extra shocking that Season 1’s showdown ends with Baelor Targaryen’s death…and after a scene during which he’s upright and speaking, too. Baelor’s fate is a direct result of him volunteering to be on Dunk’s team, filling the last spot and ensuring Dunk doesn’t face a much quicker end. Because of this, Baelor is drawing comparisons to Ned Stark, with his death leading to a common but questionable takeaway.

Baelor Targaryen’s Death Is Bringing Up The Cost of Honor in Westeros

Dunk’s trial is the result of defending the innocent, and Baelor’s death happens after standing up for Dunk. It makes sense, then, that many of the conversations surrounding A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 are centered on the price of honor in the world of Westeros. As outlets like The A.V. Club and fans on social media are pointing out, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ big death feels like further proof that there are tragic consequences of being a good man. And there’s some truth to that sentiment about George R.R. Martin’s world.

It’s a situation we’ve seen before via Ned Stark and even Jon Snow. In a world like Westeros, preserving one’s honor often means making enemies — and losing your life if those enemies don’t abide by the same moral code that you do. It’s the reason Ned loses his head, and it’s why Jon Snow gets stabbed by his own men. And Baelor is the latest victim of his own principles in the Game of Thrones franchise. However, that shouldn’t be the main takeaway about his death, or even Ned’s. Their fates go deeper than that, though that’s often overlooked.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Also Brings Back a Common Game of Thrones Misconception

It’s easy to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Game of Thrones and come away with the message that honor doesn’t pay. However, this is a common misconception about these stories: that they serve as warnings about sticking too strictly to one’s moral code. That’s not really where the message ends. In Martin’s world, honor comes at a steep cost, yes. But it also tends to be worth it in the long run, even if it requires sacrifice. And really, if the characters aren’t willing to make sacrifices for the sake of their values, could we call them honorable in the first place?

With Baelor, the benefits of remaining honorable until the end are more noticeable. As A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is from Dunk’s point of view, we’re supposed to see Baelor’s sacrifice in a more positive light. It ends terribly for him, but it allows Dunk to live on. And although Dunk may feel guilty about that, saving a life is no small thing. Knowing how Dunk continues to impact Egg — and knowing who and what Egg becomes — one could argue that Baelor’s sacrifice has a positive domino effect as well. It pays off, just not how you’d hope or expect.

With Ned Stark, the cause and effect is less direct but still there. Ned’s sacrifice leads to his death, and it causes the Starks a great deal of suffering in the immediate aftermath. However, it results in the War of the Five Kings. Without that, the Lannisters would remain on the Iron Throne, their corruption unchallenged. And many of the events in Game of Thrones would play out differently — meaning no change for Westeros and its power structure.

So, when characters like Baelor or Ned die, the main takeaway shouldn’t be that they’d be better off without honor. Instead, it’s that doing the right thing isn’t always easy…but it’s still worth it all the same.

