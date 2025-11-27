The Best Family Guy Episode to Watch on Thanksgiving

It’s Thanksgiving again, and luckily, there is a great Family Guy episode to watch all about the day. Given how regional a holiday it is, there are actually only a few television shows that have gone all out with special episodes for the holiday. It’s even fewer for animated sitcoms, and the list gets even shorter with shows that fully dedicate themselves to Thanksgiving every year. Family Guy is one such show that has really only dedicated a few of its episodes across its 25 years for the Thanksgiving holiday.

But while there have been a few Thanksgiving Family Guy specials over the years, there’s really only one that is really primed for revisiting each year. Out of all of the Thanksgiving episodes in Family Guy, the best to watch each year is the Season 13 episode, “Turkey Guys.” This episode sees Peter and Brian teaming up for an adventure to get a replacement turkey after they spend the previous night completely eating the one that was made, and it’s not long before they find themselves in some wacky shenanigans.

Family Guy’s Best Thanksgiving Episode

20th Television Animation

Family Guy is famous for its irreverent humor, so there are actually only a few Thanksgiving episodes under its belt. There are a few that focus more on the holiday itself than others, than there are episodes like Season 12’s “Into Harmony’s Way” that just barely count because it mentions Thanksgiving at the end of the episode. There’s one that’s adjacent to it such as Season 18’s “Shanksgiving,” which is hilarious in its own right, but it’s not really about the holiday itself. Instead Peter and the guys decide to try and get sent to jail to avoid family during the holiday weekend, only to then accidentally go to prison.

Then there are the episodes that are set on Thanksgiving, and introduce other family members. Peter’s sister Karen makes her debut in Season 14’s “Peter’s Sister.” It’s an episode that reveals Peter’s been bullied by his older sister all his life, and ends with some gross out jokes. It’s not exactly the best episode when compared to the others, but it’s at least less serious than Season 10’s “Thanksgiving.” This one sees Joe’s son Kevin return to the series, only to reveal that he abandoned his position in the military.

This was the very first Family Guy episode set on Thanksgiving, and it was spent on a lengthy debate about serving in the military. It’s probably the least funny episode of the selection overall, but thankfully, all you will need to worry about is Season 13’s “Turkey Guys.” This episode not only features the Thanksgiving holiday itself, but returns to some of the classic format as Peter and Brian go on an adventure together to get a replacement turkey. It’s made for rewatching.

