Family Guy Highlights New Hulu Christmas Special With First Clip: Watch

Family Guy is coming back to Hulu with a brand new Christmas special exclusive to the streaming service, and now fans have gotten the first look at how it’s going to get all set up with the first clip from the episode. Family Guy won’t be returning in full with brand new episodes until some time next year with Fox, but in the meantime fans are going to be treated to a brand new holiday special that will be exclusive to Hulu. Following a new Halloween special hitting earlier this Fall, Family Guy has a new Christmas focused special on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Family Guy is coming to Hulu with the second of its exclusive specials on Hulu later this week, and Hulu is getting fans hyped for the new Holiday episode with the first clip teasing the set up. Through promotional materials it was teased that Peter would be getting into a holiday focused mess by accidentally giving away a special brooch, and this new clip from Hulu reveals the brooch in question before Peter prepares for the White Elephant giveaway at work the next day. Check it out in the clip above.

20th Television Animation / Hulu

How to Watch Family Guy’s Christmas Special

Titled “Gift of the White Guy,” the new Family Guy Christmas special will be streaming with Hulu on Monday, November 25th (and you’ll be able to find it in the “Exclusives” section along with the previously released Halloween special, “Peter Peter Pumpkin Cheater“). Exact timing of release has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but it’s going to be a perfect way over the Thanksgiving holiday as one of the many ways to get in the holiday spirit for the rest of the year.

Teasing what’s going to happen after Peter finds the brooch in this clip, Hulu’s synopsis for the Family Guy Christmas special reads as such, “Peter must recover Lois’ Christmas brooch after gifting it away in a White Elephant exchange. Stewie changes his attitude upon learning he’s on Santa’s ‘Naughty List.’” The special teases that while it will be largely focused on Peter making things right with Lois, there’s also going to be a fun side plot for Stewie as he tries to be a good boy much like the very first Christmas episode from the series, “A Very Special Family Guy Freakin’ Christmas” from Season 3.

20th Television Animation / Hulu

When Will Family Guy Come Back?

Family Guy is currently scheduled to return to Fox with new episodes some time next year. A more concrete release date or window as of the time of this publication, but Season 23 was moved from its usual Fall slot together with the rest of the Animation Domination hits for the first time in over twenty years as a result of this move. It’s yet to also be revealed if this move was a successful one, but for the interim it means that these holiday specials are the only new episodes fans will get to enjoy this year.

Family Guy also made its debut with First We Feast’s Hot Ones as Peter Griffin suffered from the hot wings as fans had assumed. He did break an unfortunate streak with his episode, however, as he was the only one to have intestinal issues from eating these hot wings while in the midst of the interview. But it’s just another reason fans love seeing Peter getting into the kinds of shenanigans that has been entertaining watchers for 25 years at this point.