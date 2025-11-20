Fans Of Netflix’s New Masterpiece Samurai Show Already Have 5 Perfect Movies To Watch Next

Netflix has a brand new samurai action series that has been taking over the streamer service since it made its debut, and there are already five perfect movies to watch once you’ve wrapped it up to keep the party going. Adapting Shogo Imamura’s novel of the same name, Last Samurai Standing has introduced fans to a brutal and bloody world where samurai from a cast off age now need to kill one another for the chance to win a huge monetary sum. It’s full of samurai with unique personality, designs, and fighting styles and crafts a unique world where fans can sink into.

Seeing it all in action leaves it no mystery as to why Last Samurai Standing made a rare perfect score debut with Rotten Tomatoes as soon as it dropped with Netflix, but it also makes for a very tough act to follow. It’s a unique series with a core character battling with some severe PTSD from the war era of the past, and has them battling out against all kinds of wild and skillful swordsman. But if you’re looking for a new story to scratch that itch, Netflix already has plenty of Rurouni Kenshin movies that you can watch right after.

Rurouni Kenshin Brings the Samurai Action to Netflix

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

While live-action adaptations of manga franchises are something that fans have come to hate over the years thanks to infamous releases like Dragon Ball: Evolution, it’s not really the case anymore. First created by Nobuhiro Watsuki, Rurouni Kenshin is also set in a feudal era of Japan after a long period of war. The main character, Himura Kenshin, garnered a massive reputation during the war for being the deadliest samurai with the bloodiest battles known as “Hitokiri Battosai.” But after the war, he decides to never kill again.

Thus when fighting throughout the series, Kenshin instead uses the blunt end of his sword and refuses to kill his enemies. Although it’s a different kind of PTSD than Shujiro Saga faces in Last Samurai Standing, it starts the character at the same kind of place as he’s a deadly warrior who’s trying to overcome his past for the sake of those he loves. But the real draw of these Rurouni Kenshin films is that there are five of them that completely adapt the original saga into live-action releases. All with the excellent choreography and design that you’d hope to see.

Why You Should Watch Rurouni Kenshin Movies

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Netflix currently offers five different Rurouni Kenshin films that you should watch in this order, Rurouni Kenshin: Origins, Rurouni Kenshin 2: Kyoto Inferno, Rurouni Kenshin 3: The Legend Ends, Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning, and Rurouni Kenshin: The Final. Each film deftly adapts the original material and elevates it to an entirely new degree. Much like Last Samurai Standing, the characters and fighters seen throughout all have very distinct looks, personalities, and fighting styles. No two fights feel like they are the same, and are explosive throughout.

They’re all available in a single place with Netflix, and they are the perfect way to keep up the hot streak after such a strong debut from Last Samurai Standing. The two might be telling two completely different stories, they have enough similarities in their production and core that fans will be able to enjoy these films in the same way that they loved that series as well. With no future set for Last Samurai Standing yet, it’s definitely the way to go for now.

