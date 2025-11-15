Netflix’s Wild New Action Series Has a Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score From Both Critics and Fans

It looks like the next big Netflix TV hit has arrived, and it’s a series that few folks had on their radar prior to the last couple of weeks. On Thursday, Netflix released the first season of Last Samurai Standing, a Japanese action series that basically feels like a mashup of Shogun and Battle Royale or The Most Dangerous Game. Not only does the series have an awesome hook and a ton of style, but it appears to be a big winner in the eyes of both critics and fans.

After the first small round of reviews and reactions on Friday morning, Last Samurai Standing has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. That goes for the official, critic-led Tomatometer, as well as the audience-driven Popcornmeter. Both have perfect scores so far. It’s sill early, and both categories only have a few reviews to count, but it’s been consistent enough to really start believing the hype.

Not only are the reviews and reactions strong for Last Samurai Standing, but it also appears as though the show is already picking up steam in Netflix’s viewership rankings. Friday, just one day after debuting on the service, Last Samurai Standing found its way onto the Netflix Top 10 TV charts for the first time. Not only did it land a spot on the daily updating chart, but it managed to become one of the streamer’s top three shows overnight.

According to Friday’s edition of the list, Last Samurai Standing is currently the number three overall TV show on Netflix, behind only recently released originals The Beast in Me and Death By Lightning. Given the excitement and good reviews, though, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Last Samurai Standing overtake at least one of those titles by the end of the weekend.

What Is Last Samurai Standing?

Surprisingly, Last Samurai Standing pretty much gives you all the information you need right there in the title. It isn’t a fun play on words or a nod to some other kind of story at play. This is a tale about a bunch of Samurai trying to kill one another in a competition.

To keep things as surface-level and spoiler-free as possible, Last Samurai Standing is about a group of warriors in 19th century Japan who meet up to win an enormous prize of gold. 292 fighters arrive in Kyoto to kick off the competition and each of them are given a wooden tag. The goal is to make it to Tokyo with as many of your competitors’ tags as you can acquire, and the winner will get the entire prize pot.

So what you end up with is a cross country adventure with a bunch of ancient warriors, all hell-bent on slaying each other in the name of gold. It is every bit as fun as it sounds and Last Samurai Standing should be vaulted right to the top of your Netflix watchlist.