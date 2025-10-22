Gen V Season 2 Ending Explained & How It Sets Up The Boys Season 5

Diving headfirst into a franchise with many moving parts can be frustrating. The Marvel Cinematic Universe makes its movies its big selling point. Still, there are also a bunch of TV shows that are part of the ever-growing universe, and sometimes, they introduce essential plot points and characters. Keeping up with it all can be a drag, especially when some of the projects are lackluster. Well, Prime Video is trying a similar thing with The Boys franchise, greenlighting a handful of spinoffs that will flesh out the Supe world. However, quality is not an issue because, thus far, Eric Kripke and Co. have been dropping nothing but winners.

The creative team’s latest release is Gen V Season 2, which returns to Godolkin University and drops its fair share of bombshells. The finale, in particular, shakes up the status quo in a significant way, pitting its main characters against a nasty villain who wants nothing more than to wipe useless Supes off the map. During the fight, they learn more about themselves and set the stage for the final season of The Boys, which is sure to turn the dial to 11.

Gen V Season 2 Leaves Its Villains Worse Than It Found Them

For the entire season, Marie Moreau and her friends have been trying to gain an advantage over Cipher, the new dean of God U. He reveals that he can control Supes, but he doesn’t have any Compound V in his blood, making him an interesting challenge. The solution that the good guys come up with is to heal the old man Cipher is carrying around, whom they believe to be Thomas Godolkin. That hunch turns out to be spot on, so Marie heals him from his burns, hoping he can lend a hand in the fight. Unfortunately, Godolkin explains that he’s been Cipher the whole time and starts going on a killing spree on the God U campus. Despite Sister Sage telling him it’s a bad idea, he even puts together a new seminar to “cull the herd,” as he puts it.

Marie catches wind of Godolkin’s plan in the finale and, with her friends’ help, confronts the villain. His power is too much for her to handle, though, and it takes Polarity, who Sister Sage frees, showing up and knocking Godolkin on his butt to free her. With a shield by her side, Marie kills Godolkin and leaves the campus with her friends before Vought can show up. With Godolkin off the board, Sister Sage’s plans are looking worse for wear. She may not even have Homelander on her side anymore, since she doesn’t return his call after he learns of the Godolkin fiasco. Infighting is nothing new for members of The Seven, but this isn’t the time for it because the heroes are gaining ground.

The Resistance Is Ready to Make Its Big Move

With nowhere else to turn, Marie and her friends try to find Stand Edgar’s hideout at the end of the Gen V Season 2 finale. However, they don’t have directions to the spot, so they end up lost. The lights start flickering around them, making them think another fight is about to break out. Fortunately, it’s just Starlight, who tells her new friends that she’s impressed by their work back at the school. But the praise session doesn’t last long because A-Train runs up to the crowd and tells them it’s a bad idea to talk where anybody can find them. The young heroes can’t believe two iconic Supes are standing before them, and they can’t contain their excitement when they’re offered a place in the resistance.

The pieces are finally coming together, with Gen V‘s sophomore outing revealing that Starlight and A-Train are working together to fight back against Homelander and find a way to free The Boys from prison. It remains to be seen how Marie, Jordan Li, and the rest will fit into that mission, but it doesn’t hurt to have more powerful Supes fighting the good fight. There may even be a battle against Homelander in Marie’s future, since they’re the only two Supes that can claim to be a result of Project Odessa. The possibilities are endless as Kripke sets up the board for what’s sure to be an epic final season of The Boys.

Gen V Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.

