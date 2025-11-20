House of the Dragon Just Secretly Spoiled Two of Season 3’s Biggest Twists (& You Didn’t Notice)

House of the Dragon Season 3 is still several months away, but HBO is gradually peeling back the layers on its next outing. Indeed, after a period of relative quiet following the first trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms over one month ago, things are ramping back up. The cable network has revealed plans for at least one Game of Thrones show to air each year through to 2028, including the official renewal of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 (2027) and House of the Dragon Season 4 (2028). But we also received some clues to the third season of the latter. Warning: Contains SPOILERS for the book Fire & Blood, on which House of the Dragon is based.

To accompany the news of those twin renewals, HBO released the first two images from House of the Dragon Season 3. One shows Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) on a battlefield, surrounded by Tully soldiers, and the other shows Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) holding her crown.

For the crown at any cost. #HOTD returns Summer 2026. Stream Seasons 1 & 2 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/PAvgbdaAxG — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) November 20, 2025

The former is interesting in its own right, since the show is seemingly making some big changes to Daemon’s story (he’s not really involved in the ground battles at this point in the book), but the shot of Rhaenyra is even more so. By the looks of the window and architecture, she’s in the Red Keep of King’s Landing (quite possibly the king’s queen’s bedchambers within Maegor’s Holdfast), and the caption and expression are also a major tease of what’s happening.

What This Means For Rhaenyra In House Of The Dragon Season 3

Rhaenyra taking King’s Landing was very much set up by House of the Dragon Season 2’s ending, wherein Alicent Hightower had agreed to open the gates to the city for her, provided she could take Helaena and Daeron Targaryen to safety. However, one condition of that was Rhaenyra killing King Aegon II Targaryen, who, unbeknownst to them at the time, had been smuggled out of the city by Larys Strong.

That’s a major wrinkle in the agreement, so there are still some twists to come in how that will play out (and it’s already different from the book, since there’s no deal between Rhaenyra and Alicent there), but it’s nonetheless interesting to get what seems like confirmation of Rhaenyra being back in Westeros’ capital, and having full control over it.

Just as important is the look on Rhaenyra’s face: it is one of sadness; it suggests a defeat that doesn’t fit with the taking of King’s Landing, which should be a great triumph. It’s quite likely this is because of the death of her eldest son, Jacaerys Velaryon. In the book, he is killed at the Battle of the Gullet, the massive naval conflict that was set up at the end of Season 2. Combined with the caption, “For the crown, at any cost,” then it’s likely this is Rhaenyra thinking about just how big a price she’s paid to take the Iron Throne (and there’s more still to come).

That cost isn’t just the loss of her son, however. The image also teases something of a darker turn for Rhaenyra. This was a shift that was already happening in the second season – the scene with the dragonseeds certainly seemed to suggest her growing God complex and sense of divinity – but the expression and all-black outfit just hammers it home. It’s similar to a costume worn by Daemon, but also evokes imagery and memories of, say, Anakin Skywalker (and, for that matter, Daenerys Targaryen).

She’s looking at the crown as the thing that has corrupted her, consumed her. Rhaenyra does become a darker character in the books, though that’s based on less-than-complimentary historical accounts, so it remains to be seen just how far the show pushes that, when it has generally kept her more sympathetic. Either way, even just from one still, there’s a lot to glean about Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon Season 3.

House of the Dragon Season 3 will air on HBO in summer 2026. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on HBO Max.

