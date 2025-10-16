James Gunn’s MCU/DCU Crossover Didn’t Work Out the First Time (But 1 Show Presents Another Oppurtunity)

The idea of a DC and Marvel crossover on the big screen has never gained momentum. In the early 2000s, it was all about focusing on a single character, who would get a trilogy if they showed enough potential. The Marvel Cinematic Universe then came along and changed everything, proving that an interconnected franchise could work if the right people were at the helm. Unfortunately, things weren’t going as well over at Warner Bros., with the DC Extended Universe falling flat on its face with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Marvel Studios had no reason to reach out to its competition across the aisle because it would’ve done more harm than good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The situation is very different these days. The MCU is in the middle of a comeback tour after a couple of lackluster phases, while the newly created DC Universe is finding its footing with former Marvel Studios director James Gunn at the helm. Gunn is always looking ten steps ahead and never shoots down an oppurtunity to talk about putting together an event with Marvel. His first real attempt didn’t work out, but that’s no reason to throw in the towel because there’s one DCU show that could use the boost.

James Gunn Wanted a DCU/MCU Crossover in Peacemaker Season 2

Despite getting its start under the DCEU umbrella, Peacemaker survived the transition to the DCU, acting as if it had been there the entire time. The show’s second season focuses on Christopher Smith traveling to an alternate dimension where he has everything he wants: family, love, and fame. The good times don’t last, though, because it eventually comes to light that Chris is living in a world where the Nazis won World War II. Believing he can never have a happy ending, Chris turns himself in to A.R.G.U.S. and gives Rick Flag Sr. the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, which the general believes has untold possibilities.

Peacemaker‘s Season 2 finale focuses on A.R.G.U.S. travelling through the various doors inside the pocket universe and looking for a habitable planet. It very much feels like a major reveal is coming, one that could shock the DCU to its core by introducing a major villain or something similar. However, nothing of the sort happens, as Emilia Harcourt and Co. eventually stumble upon the reality that Flag Sr. calls “Salvation,” and the story moves on. That wasn’t always going to be the case, though. At one point, Gunn was having conversations with Ryan Reynolds about Deadpool being on the other side of one of the doors. Obviously, the cameo didn’t come to fruition, but Gunn should have Reynolds’ number handy because his Marvel character would fit another DCU show even better.

A Long-Gestating DCU Project Could Benefit From a Deadpool Appearance

While Peacemaker Season 2’s universe-hopping plot may seem like the only natural spot for the Merc With a Mouth to fit in, that’s not actually the case. A Booster Gold series is in the works at DC Studios that will allow the underrated hero to headline his own project for the first time. There hasn’t been much movement on the show since it was announced, but rumors about it keep circulating, including one claiming Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani already has the role. He would be a great fit, as his comedic chops fit Booster Gold’s ridiculous attitude perfectly. But how the hero acts is far less important than what he gets up to because his story is far from a normal one.

In the comics, Booster Gold’s whole schtick is that he travels back from the future to hang out with the heroes of yesterday. He has a reputation that follows him, though, one that claims that he’s a bit of a joke. Wade Wilson knows all about that, as he spends the entirety of Deadpool & Wolverine trying to get people to take him seriously as a hero. Since the future Booster Gold is likely not going to be a big part of the DCU, Gunn could easily throw Deadpool in there and have the two interact. It would be a good way to say that a larger MCU/DCU crossover is on the table without outright committing to it.

Peacemaker Season 2 is streaming on HBO Max.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!