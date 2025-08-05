The MCU Just Beat Christopher Nolan To Telling The Story of His Next Oscar-Contender Film

Christopher Nolan is a massive part of comic book movie history. After Tim Burton left the Batman franchise, Joel Schumacher was brought in to keep it on the right track. Schumacher’s movies were a bit too campy, though, forcing Warner Bros. to go back to the drawing board with DC’s biggest character. Nolan agreed to take the Caped Crusader for a spin with 2005’s Batman Begins, which found enough success to warrant a sequel. Of course, The Dark Knight changed superhero movies forever due to its complex story and legendary villain. Nolan finished up his trilogy with The Dark Knight Rises and decided to step away from the genre that made him a household name.

In recent years, Nolan has been turning his attention to real-life stories with projects like Dunkirk and Oppenheimer. However, he’s not totally done with fantasy, as his next film, The Odyssey, will bring the ancient Greek poem to the big screen. Well, DC’s competitor, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, isn’t going to let Nolan tell his story without bringing it into its franchise first.

Eyes of Wakanda Sets the Stage for the Events of The Odyssey

Marvel Studios’ latest project, Eyes of Wakanda, is unique because it takes place during different points in the MCU’s history. Each episode follows at least one War Dog from Wakanda, who are all seeking to retrieve vibranium that was taken from their country. Episode 2, “Legends and Lies,” sends B’kai, aka Memnon, undercover in the Greek army to retrieve a vibranium amulet from Helen of Troy. Odysseus is leading his forces outside the gates of Troy, but he’s unable to make any headway. The only plan he can see working is sending a giant horse full of his soldiers inside the city because the Trojans won’t be able to resist it. While Memnon and his best friend, Achilles, are struggling with wrapping their heads around the idea, they go through with it anyway.

After the Trojans are done partying with the horse, the Greeks sneak out and make their way toward the palace. They don’t have any trouble until a lone soldier is able to ring the bell, alerting his comrades. Achilles watches as his friend Memnon leaves the battlefield while he’s struggling with a group of soldiers. Once Achilles escapes, he confronts his friend, and the two struggle over the amulet. Having to protect Wakanda’s secrets, Memnon kills Achilles and returns home. The Greeks’ journey doesn’t end there, as Nolan will explain what becomes of Odysseus after the end of the Trojan War in The Odyssey.

The Odyssey Will Have Its Own Marvel Connections

Marvel Studios might be tipping its hat to Nolan because he’s got a few of the MCU’s biggest names in his Rolodex now. Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron all appeared in Marvel Studios projects before agreeing to star in The Odyssey. The filmmaker is also showing his appreciation for Wakanda by casting Lupita Nyong’o, who is rumored to be bringing Helen of Troy to life. If that’s really the case, Eyes of Wakanda will be the perfect appetizer to The Odyssey, allowing Nolan to go back to his comic book roots without even trying.

