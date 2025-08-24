This 92% Rated MCU Project Has No Future (Yet), But Fans Already Want More

The best possible new Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise just kicked off with a 2025 series that deserves to be continued. The development of the animated What If…? series during the Multiverse Saga allowed Marvel to explore an anthology-style series, but What If…? failed to receive universal acclaim. Marvel’s newest series, however, has received an overwhelmingly positive response, and this should be capitalized on to develop a new anthology franchise that explores every corner of the MCU, from Wakanda and beyond.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios Animation’s Eyes of Wakanda series hit Disney+ at the start of August, and explored some of the unseen history of Wakanda in the MCU’s main continuity of Earth 616. Despite only including four episodes, Eyes of Wakanda gave audiences more context about Wakanda’s history and some of the African nation’s notable historical figures than any previous MCU project, including the Black Panther movies themselves. And Marvel fans already agree that it would be great to see Eyes of Wakanda become the first in a new anthology series for the MCU, kicking off a franchise that explores some of the franchise’s other cultures.

Comment

byu/Doylgaafs from discussion

inMarvelStudiosSpoilers

Another Marvel Redditor even suggested that the blueprint from Eyes of Wakanda could be used to wrap up the MCU’s Eternals story:

Comment

byu/Doylgaafs from discussion

inMarvelStudiosSpoilers

The Eyes franchise could take the form of similar anthology series such as Tales of the Walking Dead, Star Wars Tales, or The Boys Presents: Diabolical. All these shows expanded on already-known franchises in some interesting and unique ways, and Marvel Studios could use this to its advantage by having future Eyes seasons delve into the unseen histories of some of the MCU’s most mysterious communities. After Wakanda’s story was told through the eyes of the War Dogs in Ancient Greece, 1400’s China, and Ethiopia in the 1890s, future seasons can expand the MCU’s timeline even wider.

Play video

There are many exciting nations, cultures, and characters that could be developed further in future seasons of the Eyes anthology franchise. After Wakanda, it would be great to see the likes of Asgard, Kamar-Taj, the Ten Rings, Madripoor, Talokan, K’un-Lun, the Red Room, Titan, the Quantum Realm, and many more explored. Delivering these stories in short-form seasons of four half-hour episodes would let snappy and attention-grabbing stories reveal new information about some of the MCU’s most mysterious and unknown communities, where movies don’t have the runtime to accomplish this.

Continuing the Eyes franchise after Eyes of Wakanda would offer Marvel the chance to provide context to some of its best and most-loved movies. Thor, Doctor Strange, Iron Fist, Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War, and more could all get pseudo-prequels if Eyes of… explores the history of some of their seldom-seen societies. This would benefit a huge number of characters, heroes and villains alike, and has the potential to become the MCU’s most successful franchise yet.

Do you want to see more Eyes of… seasons after Eyes of Wakanda? Let us know in the comments!