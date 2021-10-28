The Americans Star Keri Russell Weighs in on a Possible Revival

Premiering in 2013, FX’s The Americans became one of the most acclaimed dramas of the 2010s and, while it might not have set viewership records, it was spotlighted by a number of awards organizations, with the series earning acclaim for its story, performances, and filmmaking techniques. After six seasons, the series concluded in 2018, though the inherent premise of Russian spies posing as a suburban American family is rife with potential, leading fans to wonder if the concept could be revived or continued in some capacity, but star Keri Russell confirmed that, given how satisfying the series finale was, she doesn’t see how a future adventure could match the story’s sendoff. Russell can next be seen in Antlers, which hits theaters on October 29th.

“I don’t know that you can beat that ending,” Russell confirmed with ComicBook.com in regards to the series somehow making a return. “That was a good ending, I don’t know if you can beat that. I wouldn’t want to mess with that. That was so wrong what happened, but so right. That’s my only … I mean, it would be [interesting] maybe to see what the kids do and they could do something, like a subversive payback somehow, but I don’t know, it was such a good ending. I don’t think I would mess with that one.”

Over the course of the series, Russell herself was nominated for multiple awards, including three Emmys and two Golden Globe Awards. For its final season, The Americans won both the Emmy and the Golden Globe for best TV drama. Russell’s co-star Matthew Rhys would also earn an Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in the final season.

In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. The new trailer reveals that dangerous secret to be that someone close to the young boy, perhaps his father, is possessed by none other than Wendigo, with the boy bringing them their meals (the other people in the town).

