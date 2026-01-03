Netflix’s Version of Reacher Faces a Massive Challenge After Season 3 Release Date News

Reacher is one of the most popular streaming shows of the 2020s, with it being one of the most acclaimed action series to this day. Thanks to the show’s popularity, many streaming services have attempted to find their own version of the iconic Tom Clancy series, including Netflix. To their credit, Netflix found its answer to Reacher in 2023.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the novel of the same name, The Night Agent tells the story of FBI agent Peter Sutherland. While monitoring an emergency line, Sutherland discovers a conspiracy involving a mole in the White House, sending him on an action-packed adventure. The show was incredibly popular upon its release, with The Night Agent getting a second season in 2025.

Now, The Night Agent season 3 is officially on the way, with Netflix releasing a teaser on the Tudum website. While there are still all kinds of questions regarding the story of the third season, it is clear that The Night Agent will continue the thriller tone and action-heavy focus of the previous two seasons, which is exciting for fans.

Why The Night Agent Faces A Difficult Future

However, The Night Agent season 3 has a major problem. After the success of season 1, many fans were excited for season 2 to hit streaming. Many viewers were let down when the season finally dropped, as is proven by the show’s reception. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Night Agent season 2 only has a 38% audience score. This is shockingly low compared to season 1’s 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that fan reception has fallen a lot.

This is made even more odd based on the critical reception of both seasons. Season 1 earned 75% from critics, and season 2 earned 86%. So, the change in critical reception is the inverse of fan reception, making The Night Agent season 3’s problem even worse.

Season 3 obviously has to find a way to improve its reception with audiences. If the show loses its fans, it can’t exist, meaning that this has to be fixed. However, it also doesn’t want its critical reception to go down. Since the critics liked season 2 more and the fans liked season 2 less, The Night Agent has to perform the balancing act of appealing to both groups.

Based on audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, fans have called season 2 phoned-in, saying that it focused too much on side characters and plot twists. It is possible that season 3 could avoid this problem, re-centering things on The Night Agent. However, telling a more straightforward conspiracy story seems a bit counterintuitive.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!