New Blade Runner Sequel Gets Release Date Update

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for the next Blade Runner installment to finally hit screens. Blade Runner 2099 executive producer David Zucker just shared an update on the show’s premiere date, and it’s disappointing news for fans who have been eagerly anticipating the Prime Video series for years. The spin-off, set years after the events of Ridley Scott’s original 1982 Blade Runner and its 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049, has been in the works since 2021 and is led by Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh Olwen and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer as Cora.

Zucker addressed the timeline for the Blade Runner 2099 project in a new interview with ScreenRant published Wednesday. Asked if a premiere date is on the calendar, Zucker said that while Blade Runner 2099 is now in post-production after wrapping filming in December 2024, fans shouldn’t expect the show to premiere anytime this year. In fact, it seems like Blade Runner 2099 won’t debut until sometime next year, or possibly even later than that.

“It’s ultimately when Amazon wants that show to air,” Zucker said. “But I mean we are in the full throes of post-production on it. I don’t think we will see that come onto screens until probably sometime later next year.”

That potential 2026 premiere date, which hasn’t been confirmed by Amazon and could be pushed back further, will be sad news for fans. The upcoming Blade Runner series has been in the works for several years now, with Scott first revealing in November 2021 that a live-action series was in the works. At the time, the famed director indicated that “we [have already] written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible.” Amazon Studios officially greenlit the new Blade Runner series the following year with Scott attached as executive producer alongside Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) as showrunner and executive producer. The series hit a roadblock when production was halted by the writers and actors strikes in 2023.

Details for the series are limited, but it will star Yeoh as a Replicant which is nearing the end of its lifespan and Schafer as Cora, a chameleon forced to live on the run by constantly shifting identities. The cast also includes Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games franchise), Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II), Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy), and Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell), with recurring guest stars such as Amy Lennox (Holby City), Johnny Harris (A Gentleman In Moscow), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), and Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon).

The Prime Video show will be the first live-action TV series in the Blade Runner franchise, which launched in 1982 with the original sci-fi classic, a loose adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?. A sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049, followed in 2017.

An exact Blade Runner 2099 premiere date hasn’t yet been announced, but it’s looking like there will be a possible release date sometime next year.