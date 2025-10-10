Saturday Could Be a Huge Day For MCU Fans

There are few times more exciting to be a Marvel fan than convention time. When it comes to major conventions, that’s often when Marvel Studios makes big announcements or offers exciting updates on some of their most anticipated projects, thrilling fans and upping the anticipation. After sitting out San Diego Comic-Con this summer, however, Marvel Studios is headed to New York Comic Con this weekend with a panel on Saturday where Marvel Television and Marvel Animation will offer updates on what they have in the pipeline and with teases of “special guests” and “a look behind the scenes”, it means that this Sunday could be a huge day for MCU fans.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 11th at 1:30 p.m. ET, there aren’t a ton of details about the “Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation” presentation scheduled for NYCC. The official description invites attendees to “join special guests for a look behind the scenes at some of Marvel’s most anticipated upcoming Disney+ shows from both Marvel Television and Marvel Animation.” With quite a few projects on the horizon, the hour-long presentation could be the biggest update on the television side of the MCU in a while.

When it comes to upcoming Marvel television projects that fans could get big updates on, there are a couple that seem like pretty safe bets. The Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley starring Wonder Man is currently set for a December release and with December just around the corner, NYCC would be a prime opportunity to start building a bit of hype for the series. We got a glimpse of the series back in July so fans can likely expect a teaser trailer and maybe an updated logo or even a specific release date. With Wonder Man being one of the projects we know the least about that happens to be coming up the soonest, expect some treats.

Another major Marvel television project that is probably a safe bet to get excited about at NYCC is the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. Given the massive popularity of Daredevil and with the series set to return in March, fans could be treated to a first look at the highly anticipated second season of the Disney+ series. Season 3 of the series is also eyeing a production start of early next year, so it is also not out of the realm of possibility that we could casting announcements — something that would fit nicely into the “special guest” tease in the presentation description.

More of a wildcard in what we could get at the panel is the Punisher television special. That project is also expected in 2026 and as of yet, doesn’t have an official title. NYCC could be the perfect opportunity for Marvel to actually reveal the project’s official title as well as perhaps even an official logo. A first look could also be possible, considering that the series concluded filming in August. It is also possible that we will get some news on Vision Quest. Also anticipated sometime in 2026, this is another Marvel series that we really know very little about. Star Paul Bettany has previously said that the series would be about “intergenerational trauma” and we do know some of the casting — specifically that James Spader is back as Ultron, so it is possible we could be getting more news on who else might be appearing in the series.

Marvel Animation Could Have Some Big Surprises, Too

Of course, it’s not just the live action projects that MCU fans should get excited about. Marvel Animation is expected to drop the second season of X-Men ’97 as well as a second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in 2026. With X-Men ’97 having been a massive success, getting a first look or even just a confirmed release window for the wildly popular series might very well be on the agenda. The same could be said for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

However, the thing that might be the most exciting thing fans could get from Marvel Animation on Saturday is an announcement of a second season of Marvel Zombies. Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum has previously said that a second season of Marvel Zombies has developed a blueprint for a second season, but that it would be up to viewership — and Disney+ subscriptions — for those plans to move forward. It’s possible that the necessary data to make that call is in, and Marvel fans could be getting an exciting surprise announcement on Saturday.

