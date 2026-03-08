Seven Years Later, One Classic Disney Animated Series Still Isn’t On Disney+

Disney+ launched in 2019, and after seven years of new Disney programming getting added to the streaming service, one of the company’s most beloved classic shows still isn’t on it. Tons of content from throughout Disney’s history have appeared on the platform, from popular movies and TV shows to obscure projects that barely anyone remembers. However, one notable animated series is completely absent, despite it being part of one of Disney’s biggest franchises.

Although most of Disney’s back catalogue can be found on Disney+, there are a surprising number of notable titles missing. Make Mine Music, one of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ own films, isn’t available. House of Mouse is also missing despite it being one of Disney’s biggest crossover shows. Even movies as big as the MCU’s Spider-Man projects are absent due to licensing agreements. However, one of the most requested Disney+ shows is a real head-scratcher.

The Aladdin Animated Series Still Isn’t On Disney+

Despite fans asking for it for years, Disney+ still isn’t home to the Aladdin TV show. 1992’s Aladdin was one of the biggest hits of the Disney Renaissance, and the company was quick to capitalize on the film’s success. An animated Aladdin series was one of the first things on Disney’s to-do list when it came to expanding the franchise, so production started fast. Eventually, the planned first five episodes of the show were taken and combined together, with them being released as the direct-to-video sequel The Return of Jafar.

After the reworking, Disney went ahead with the first real episodes of the Aladdin series. The show began in 1994, with it being produced by Alan Zaslove and Tad Stones, the minds behind some of The Disney Afternoon’s biggest programs like Darkwing Duck. The show was set during Aladdin and Jasmine’s engagement, with them, the Genie, and the rest of the gang going on various adventures. The cast was often seen taking on various villains both inside and outside of Agrabah, expanding the world of Aladdin.

The Aladdin animated series was a big success, with it winning four Daytime Emmys throughout its run. The show ran for two seasons, with season 1 consisting of 78 episodes and season 2 consisting of eight episodes. Despite Disney typically limiting shows to 65-episode runs, Aladdin was allowed to exceed this number, acting as a testament to how popular it was.

Outside of the regular episodes, Aladdin also got a crossover with Hercules: The Animated Series, with this becoming one of the most popular episodes of both shows. On top of that, Aladdin got a second direct-to-video movie that served as its series finale: Aladdin and the King of Thieves. This is often considered to be one of the best Disney direct-to-video sequels, with it acting as a fantastic conclusion to the show.

Despite all of this popularity, Aladdin is not available to watch on Disney+ today. The reason why is unknown, as Hercules and the Arabian Night and all three Aladdin animated movies are available on the streaming service. Some fans have theorized that the royalties for Dan Castellaneta, who voices the Genie in the show, could be too much. It has also been speculated that the Genie’s pop culture references may present legal problems. However, there are other shows that would face these same problems that are on Disney+, nevertheless.

Sadly, fans aren’t able to check out Aladdin today with their Disney+ description. This fantastic animated show has been left behind, leaving the franchise unfinished on Disney’s own streaming service.

Unlike Aladdin, Other Disney Movie TV Spinoffs Are Available On Disney+

Disney isn’t a stranger to releasing its old TV shows based on movies on Disney+. All of Hercules: The Animated Series can be found there, and the same can be said for the animated The Little Mermaid show. Later programs like Timon & Pumbaa, The Emperor’s New School, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, and Big Hero 6: The Series can also be streamed on Disney+.

The availability of all of these other programs makes Aladdin‘s unavailability even stranger. There is no clear reason as to why Disney is ignoring one of its best TV spinoffs while still carrying all of these other ones. Hopefully, Aladdin will become available for viewers to watch one day. For now, however, fans of the Aladdin show will have to find another way to check it out.