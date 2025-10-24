The Boys Just Formed a Team Powerful Enough to Take Down The Seven & Homelander (But Will They?)

The Seven have always been the cream of the crop in The Boys universe. Vought sees to it that its top dogs are the only ones in the spotlight because the alternative means the company’s mission is failing. However, the Supe team has been taking a beating over the past few years. It all starts when Translucent crosses paths with Billy Butcher and dies an excruciating death. After that, the floodgates open, with members of The Seven coming and going like Vought Tower has nothing but revolving doors. Things seem stable going into Season 5, but it might not matter because another horse is entering the track.

Despite Vought controlling almost everything, including the United States government, it’s taking its eye off the ball under Homelander’s leadership. Right under his nose, a new team is forming that has the potential to take down not only The Seven but him as well. And the worst part is that one of his closest allies is to blame for its creation.

Sister Sage Opens the Door for Vought’s Defeat in Gen V Season 2

After Cipher does irreparable damage to God U in Gen V Season 2, he reveals that there is no Cipher and that he’s actually Godolkin, who has been making moves in the shadows for decades. His latest maneuver involves using Marie Moreau to “heal the world.” What that means is a mystery, but Sister Sage doesn’t like the sound of it because she believes she and her beau are going to fight their way to the top together. Against advice, Godolkin puts on one last seminar to lure Marie in and gain control of her. He has her right where he wants her until Polarity, who Sister Sage lets walk, arrives and blows the whole plan to smithereens. Marie gains the upper hand with Polarity by her side and kills Godolkin, saving everyone at the school that she just can’t quit.

Unfortunately, Marie and her friends have no choice but to leave their home because Vought is coming to clean up the mess, and it won’t show them any mercy. They seek out Stan Edgar’s hideout, only for Starlight and A-Train to show up and welcome them to the resistance. No roles are assigned, but it seems pretty clear that Marie, Jordan Li, Emma Meyer, Sam Riordan, Cate Dunlap, and Annabeth Moreau are the real Guardians of Godolkin and will have parts to play in the battle against Vought and Homelander. In fact, they have what it takes to end the conflict without breaking a sweat.

The Seven Are No Match for the Guardians of Godolkin

Marie discovers during her investigation of Cipher that she’s a product of Project Odessa, which is also responsible for Homelander. As Edgar explains, she’s on Homelander’s level, and he teases that he may need her to fight him down the line. She’s sure to get her chance, but she can’t do it alone because the other members of The Seven are sure to be backing up their leader. But the matchup isn’t a good one for The Seven, as Jordan and Sam are stronger than any of the current members, aside from Homelander. Add in Cate, who can manipulate the weak-minded members of Vought’s team like the Deep and Firecracker, and it’s a wrap. The only thing standing in the Guardians’ way is The Boys‘ story.

Having a bunch of Supes from another show crash The Boys‘ party and take out the franchise’s biggest villains probably won’t go over well, even if it makes sense from a power perspective. The narrative will take precedence, which means that Billy Butcher will be the first one in line to teach The Seven a lesson. Starlight, Hughie, and the rest come after him, so there’s not much room for Gen V‘s crew. The best they can probably hope for is helping free The Boys from prison and getting a few licks in after all of them get their pound of flesh.

Gen V Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.

Do you think the Guardians of Godolkin will get to fight The Seven in The Boys Season 5?