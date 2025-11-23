7 Agents of SHIELD Characters We Still Need To See in The MCU (#1 is a Must for the Multiverse Saga)

The official canon status of Agents of SHIELD remains one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s biggest unresolved questions. The series launched as a direct tie-in to the films, built around the mystery of Phil Coulson’s (Clark Gregg) survival after his death in The Avengers. As the show progressed, however, its connection to the wider MCU became increasingly frayed until it was operating entirely within its own complex timeline. The movies never acknowledged Agents of SHIELD‘s world-shattering events, from the Inhuman outbreak to the quasi-destruction of Earth, leaving the beloved characters in a state of canonical limbo that has frustrated fans for years.

There is, however, a tangible reason for hope. After years of ambiguity, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, explicitly confirmed that The Defenders Saga is canon to the Sacred Timeline. This was a gradual process, solidified by the return of Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in multiple projects and the official MCU timeline update on Disney+. With Daredevil: Born Again now building directly upon that legacy, Marvel has provided a clear blueprint for how a previously disconnected series can be brought into the fold. This established precedent, combined with the multiversal stakes of the two upcoming saga-concluding event films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, provides the perfect opportunity to finally give the agents of SHIELD the validation they deserve.

7) Bobbi Morse

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

As a foundational character in the comics, Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki), also known as Mockingbird, was a highly anticipated addition to Agents of SHIELD. She was introduced as a formidable secret agent working undercover inside Hydra and quickly became a core member of Coulson’s team, proving herself to be one of its most skilled fighters with her signature battle staves. The character was so popular that she and fellow agent Lance Hunter (Nick Blood) were written out of the show to headline their own spin-off, Marvel’s Most Wanted, but the project never moved forward. This premature departure left her story feeling unfinished. Bringing Bobbi Morse into the MCU would not only do justice to the character but would also provide a perfect opportunity to finally introduce a comics-accurate Mockingbird and explore her important history.

6) Mack Mackenzie

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie (Henry Simmons) began his journey as a humble mechanic who was deeply skeptical of SHIELD’s more esoteric operations. Over the years, he evolved into the unwavering moral compass of the team, grounding his friends with his quiet strength and unshakeable sense of right and wrong. His signature weapon, the shotgun-axe, made him a formidable presence in a fight, but his true value was his heart. Mack’s journey culminated in him becoming the Director of SHIELD, a role he earned through his loyalty and leadership. The MCU is currently a world without a functioning SHIELD organization, and a character like Mack is exactly what the universe needs.

5) Melinda May

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Known as “The Cavalry,” Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) was the stoic and intimidating ace pilot and martial artist who served as Coulson’s second-in-command. Her reputation was built on a legendary incident in Bahrain, an event that left her with deep emotional scars. Throughout Agents of SHIELD, she slowly opened up to her found family, revealing the compassionate heart beneath her hardened exterior. May is, without question, one of the most dangerous non-powered humans in the entire Marvel universe, capable of going toe-to-toe with superhumans and aliens alike. In an MCU that has lost its original master spy in Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Melinda May could easily step into a similar role as a veteran operative and mentor to a new generation of heroes.

4) Jemma Simmons

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) is one of the most brilliant scientific minds in the Marvel universe. As the team’s biochemist, she faced unimaginable horrors, from being stranded on a desolate alien planet to being enslaved by a powerful Kree. Despite the immense trauma she endured, she never lost her empathy or her insatiable curiosity. Her intellect is on par with figures like Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), making her a massive asset who could solve almost any scientific problem the Avengers might face. More importantly, her story is inextricably linked to that of her other half, Leo Fitz. The two characters went through hell and back for each other, and their epic love story was the emotional core of Agents of SHIELD.

3) Ghost Rider

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

The introduction of Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna) in the fourth season of Agents of SHIELD was a game-changer, bringing supernatural horror to the MCU. This version of the Ghost Rider was terrifying, bound to a Spirit of Vengeance that he wielded with spectacular results. Luna’s performance was universally praised, and he perfectly captured the tortured soul beneath the flaming skull. The MCU is currently expanding its supernatural corner with characters like Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), and Ghost Rider is the single most-requested character to join them. Reintroducing this specific version of the Spirit of Vengeance would be a massive win for fans and would unleash one of Marvel’s most visually stunning power sets onto the big screen.

2) Quake

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) began her journey as a hacker named Skye and ended it as Quake, one of the most powerful superhumans on the planet. After discovering she was an Inhuman, she gained the ability to generate and manipulate vibrations, allowing her to create earthquakes and shatter mountains. Her development from a lost orphan into a confident hero and leader was one of Agents of SHIELD‘s central arcs, and she became a massive fan favorite along the way. With the Inhumans still largely unexplored in the mainstream MCU, Quake’s return would be the perfect way to properly introduce their mythology. Furthermore, her power levels would instantly make her a heavy-hitter on any Avengers roster.

1) Leo Fitz

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) endured one of the most grueling character journeys in the entire MCU. Starting as a socially awkward engineer, he was forced to overcome severe brain damage, betrayal, and the psychological torture of living as a ruthless Hydra scientist within a virtual reality. Through it all, he solidified his status as a certified genius who could solve any problem. His ultimate achievement came in the final season of Agents of SHIELD, when he successfully cracked the science of time travel and the multiverse, creating a method to navigate between timelines to save his friends. In a Multiverse Saga, Fitz’s expertise is absolutely essential. He is the one character from the show who holds the knowledge the Avengers will need to win the coming war.

