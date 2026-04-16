The Real Kingpin Is Finally Going To Return to the MCU

Wilson Fisk has been brutal so far on Daredevil: Born Again, but he is about to get a lot more violent and fans are about to see the real Kingpin in the MCU. For the first two seasons, Fisk has done some horrendous things, including in the first season when he murdered Commissioner Gallo in front of other police officers to make a point. In the fourth episode of Season 4, “Gloves Off,” there were a specific moment where Fisk looked like he was about to love control, but his wife Vanessa showed up and he calmed down and stopped. However, what happened next has likely ended any sort of composure from the Kingpin.

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In “Gloves Off,” Bullseye showed up to kill Wilson Fisk, and when Fisk blocked a launched attack, it ended up shattering and striking Vanessa Fisk in the throat. At the end of “The Grand Design,” Vanessa Fisk seems to die, which will cause severe problems for New York City.

Vanessa Fisk’s Death Will Bring Out the Worst In the Kingpin

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There was already an episode that showed Wilson Fisk’s biggest weakness, and that was the fact that he had no heirs to share his kingdom with when he died. Now, he doesn’t even have a wife to share it with, which is going to make him more bloodthirsty and deranged than ever before. Even the governor of New York admitted to Vanessa that she didn’t trust Wilson Fisk, but she did trust Vanessa to keep him under control. That is now gone with her death. This means very bad things for Wilson Fisk, but worse things for the people of New York City, vigilantes or not.

When Kingpin’s wife died in the comics, she and Wilson Fisk were already estranged, but he had never given up on his love for her. However, her death sent him on a spiral, and it looks like it will be even worse in Daredevil: Born Again. Kingpin has done some terrible things already, but without his moral compass, he will do even worse things. Remember, Vanessa killed too as she hired Bullseye to murder Foggy Nelson. However, she did things so under-the-radar that even Wilson Fisk didn’t know it was her at first. However, while Vanessa was a dangerous person, Fisk is a wrecking ball when there is no one to hold him back.

Cashman might be able to keep Fisk under control somewhat, but there is no way anyone can stop the hurricane that is coming following Vanessa’s death. Expect Fisk to tell the citizens of New York City that the vigilantes killed his wife, and expect him to be even more vengeful toward Daredevil since he allowed Bullseye to escape. There is a good chance that Fisk orders all vigilantes killed on sight rather than arrested, and since the task force has attacked regular people as well, this could be the beginning of the end of Fisk’s control of New York City.

Vanessa’s Death Might Also Be the Start of Wilson Fisk’s Downfall

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The fallout from Vanessa Fisk’s death was shown in three different moments in “Gloves Off.” First up, during the boxing match, Wilson Fisk got hit with a cheap shot and then started brutalizing his opponent, which brought the cheering crowd to silence.

He might have killed the other boxer, which would have possibly ruined everything he built right then and there, but Vanessa showed up and he stopped. There was also a moment earlier in the episode where Vanessa went to meet the with New York governor. The governor said that she was not willing to back Wilson Fisk in his actions as the Mayor of New York City. However, she did say she was willing to back Wilson and Vanessa Fisk and their plans together. With Vanessa gone, Fisk might have lost his only advantage.

The third item was more symbolic. The boxing match was selling merchandise, and one of these items as a crystal model of New York City, with Fisk’s head in the background looking over it. That was the item that Bullseye was trying to kill Kingpin with. However, Kingpin blocked the throw with the boxing belt he had won, and it shattered New York City. Part of that crystal was what lodged itself in Vanessa’s neck and killed her. Kingpin, in a moment of action, destroyed New York City and that killed his wife, which is a perfect way to show that Kingpin’s actions was always responsible for his wife’s death, even more than Bullseye. It also signifies his eventual downfall, but that won’t come until after Fisk has caused a lot of bloodshed.

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