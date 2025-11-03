The Simpsons Confirms a Major Bart Fan Theory After 36 Years (And It’s Been Under All Our Noses)

The Simpsons is now working its way through Season 37 of the animated series, and the newest episode has confirmed a long held theory fans have had after 36 years. It’s been right under all of our noses all this time as well. The Simpsons has been going all out in the last few years to highlight many of the fan favorites in fun new ways that haven’t been seen in the series before. This has been seen with fun new looks into the past, and the newest episode continues that trend with a greater focus on an unseen look into Bart’s past as well.

The Simpsons Season 37 aired a new episode that revealed a previously unseen part of the Simpson family’s history, and the animated series has finally confirmed a theory that fans have had with Bart for the entire series’ run. It actually fully confirms that Bart is left handed, and Homer tried his best to get him away from the habit at a young age by essentially bullying it out of him. But as fans can see every episode as Bart writes on the chalkboard, he’s continued to write left handed through all this time.

The Simpsons Confirms Bart Is Left-Handed

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

The Simpsons Season 37 Episode 5 “Bad Boys…For Life?” takes place four years into the past of the present day timeline, and reveals a Bart who’s six years old. He’s been ignored by Homer for much of this time, and started pranking his dad in order to get attention. Homer then decides to spend more time with Bart, and this begins with a technique to have the two of them write out how they feel. But when Bart starts to write with his left hand, Homer immediately tries to “correct” it and get him to write with his right.

Bart reveals that he’s actually much more comfortable using his left hand, and even tries to fight Homer about. Ultimately, the episode resolves with Homer recognizing Bart is going to use his left hand for so long. And also confirms that he’s been left handed throughout the entire series. The end credits sequence for the episode reveals Bart as part of a famous group of left handed people throughout history, and also further reveals that franchise creator Matt Groening himself is left handed as well.

What Does This Mean for Bart?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Bart being left handed isn’t exactly a secret among fans as he’s been seen using his left hand to write in the past. This is the first real time the franchise has addressed this part of him out loud, however, so it’s a full confirmation of a long held belief that fans have had all this time. But those eagle eyed fans have caught onto this since the very start of it all as Bart has been openly writing on the chalkboard with his left hand in the beginning of pretty much every episode.

It’s fun to see this new side of Bart fully confirmed after all this time, and really highlights yet another fun connection with Ned Flanders too. Bart has been close with Flanders on multiple occasions throughout the series’ history, and it turns out that they share this aspect of their lives and experience too.

