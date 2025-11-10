The Simpsons Just Gave Fans the Perfect Team Up We Didn’t Know We Needed

The Simpsons Season 37 just gave fans a perfect team up with the newest episode of the series, and fans really didn’t know we needed to see it happen. The Simpsons is currently in the midst of the first of four new seasons now in the works as part of a huge renewal with FOX, and that means there are still going to be tons of new stories coming our way. You might be surprised to find out that there are still new angles to take on each of these long running characters, but the newest episode have done the work to prove it.

The Simpsons has had Bart and Professor Frink cross paths on a few occasions in past episodes, and they have only scratched the surface of just how alike the two of them are. But with their teaming up in the newest episode, it goes to show that they actually bond on a level that has only been briefly teased in the past. Bart and Frink think a lot alike, and it’s a cool mentor and pupil relationship that could really change for the two of them going forward if the series decides to expand on it further.

The Simpsons Proves Bart and Frink are the Perfect Team

The Simpsons Season 37 Episode 6 “Bart ‘N’ Frink” sees Bart crossing Professor Frink’s past when he and Lisa end up going to a board game shop, and Martin needs Bart to temporarily fill in his place during a Dungeons & Dragons session. Bart immediately tanks Martin’s character and tries to kill him, only for Frink to step in and try and save him. His character ends up dying in the process, and Marge gets Bart to spend time with Frink to make up for it. Bart’s inquisitive mind makes him a perfect fit to be Frink’s lab assistant too.

Bart’s been revealed to have all sorts of intelligent qualities in how he puts together his pranks, and that’s channeled into the kinds of wacky experiments that Frink deals with. The two steadily form a strong bond as Frink not only fully respects Bart, but then even recognizes that Bart is indeed smart. Even going as far to keep Bart from calling himself dumb and forcing him not to run from his true genius. With Bart, in turn, helping Frink to be more socially brave.

This Team Up Could Be a Big Deal

The Simpsons does make smaller status quo changes that take place across seasons on surprising occasions, and this should be one of those that sticks for the future. Bart and Frink make a perfect team as Bart helps Frink get out of his social anxiety (and neurodivergence) bubble, and Frink helps Bart to realize his full potential. We’ve seen Bart interact with Frink before in episodes like “Future-Drama,” “Bart’s Brain,” and Treehouse of Horror specials, but the two of them have a much more personal connection here.

The Simpsons should use this team up more in the future as a way to better highlight Bart’s future. It’s teased that Frink will be giving Bart a full ride scholarship top notch university in the future (much to Lisa’s chagrin), and this would be one of those teases for the future fans would love to see come to fruition someday. But as the franchise continues with new episodes, at the very least we should see them pair up again in more episodes.

