WWE Just Trolled Goldberg’s Asuka Comments On Raw In The Best Possible Way

Goldberg’s final run with WWE left a bit to be desired, both in terms of storyline and execution, and Goldberg’s not been shy about discussing his issues with how it all went down. Goldberg has also been open about his feelings on all sorts of other aspects of his time in WWE and WCW, and recent comments referred to Asuka breaking his streak as “some girl”. To call that dismissive is an understatement, and Asuka has since responded to those comments, but during tonight’s Monday Night Raw, WWE not only celebrated Asuka’s 10-year anniversary, but also completely trolled Goldberg at the same time.

During tonight’s Raw, WWE played a video package all about Asuka’s many accomplishments during her time in WWE, and throughout the video, WWE made sure to highlight one particular achievement that won’t sit well with Goldberg. In addition to spotlighting that Asuka is a 5-time Champion, a Money in the Bank winner, and much more, WWE also made sure to put Asuka’s Goldberg record-breaking 914-day undefeated streak front and center.

Play video

Goldberg has addressed Asuka breaking his record in the past, but he recently addressed it once more in an interview with Real Talk with Mike Burke. During that interview, the streak came up, and when Burke said that no one would beat his record, Goldberg said, “They already did”. When asked who did, Goldberg said, “Some girl at WWE. They did it on purpose.”

Goldberg would then expand on that statement, saying that he had nothing against Asuka personally, though he didn’t use her name, instead referencing her as “the girl”. Goldberg said, “Yeah. I have nothing against the girl, by any means, but yeah. The whole WWE experience was always…I was a part of WCW when we were kicking their ass in the Monday Night Wars. I didn’t know what was going on at the time. I was just on one of the sides. And now, one side dissolved, and the other one consumed everything, and so they can treat everyone and everything the way they want. And I think there’s always gonna be the bird in their ass that I was part of a company that, in a very short period of time, I was the champion and we were beating them in the ratings.”

Asuka would take to social media to address the comments from Goldberg making the rounds online. On X, Asuka wrote, “Goldberg’s comments about me are all over the news right now. But honestly, I’m not bothered by it at all. What he said came from his own perspective, and that’s fine. So there’s really no need to make such a big deal out of it.

Listen to my philosophy.

— The legendary Empress ASUKA / 伝説のASUKA皇后 (@WWEAsuka) October 25, 2025

Listen to my philosophy. It’s not about what I accomplish. It’s about what I try to create. Philosophy and vision, that’s where the real value is. I don’t find meaning in anything without beauty. I’ve achieved every record, every title, but those are just milestones. What really matters is opening a new era. Creating the moment that separates Before Asuka and After Asuka. Having the power to change an era. That’s where true value and beauty exist. I don’t chase records or championships. They’re the ones that come to me. There’s not enough art in this world.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ 🤡”

Tonight, it seems WWE also made a point to address those comments without mentioning Goldberg’s name, and people online definitely caught the message.

