10 Great New Year TV Episodes That We Can Watch to Celebrate 2026

Over the years, New Year’s Eve has been celebrated countless times in some of our favorite TV shows. The Holiday period is a time of pure celebration, with Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and more all coming at us back-to-back. This creates the opportunity for TV releasing around the Holiday period to celebrate the occasions with us, and after the highs of Thanksgiving and Christmas, New Year’s Eve is the next major event. Some of the best TV shows in history have celebrated New Year in a selection of memorable, entertaining, and surprising episodes.

Some of our favorite New Year’s Eve special episodes have been included in TV’s most iconic sitcoms, comedies, and even dramas. While most New Year-set stories focus on some kind of party, others have diverted from the typical New Year’s Eve celebration completely, and have set themselves apart by doing so. However you’ll be celebrating the dawn of 2026, you can invest yourself in these New Year specials to catch up on some of the most celebratory moments in TV history.

10) Seinfeld Season 8, Episode 20, “The Millennium”

Over nine seasons between 1989 and 1998, Seinfeld became one of the greatest and most influential American shows of all time, and its New Year special, “The Millennium,” stands out as one of the series’ most memorable episodes. Despite being released in May 1997, “The Millennium” follows Kramer and Newman as they plan rival New Year parties to celebrate 1999 becoming 2000. The episode puts the characters’ petty qualities front-and-center and ends up in some creative and hilarious hijinks as both prepare similar parties, ousting the other.

9) Frasier Season 7, Episode 12, “RDWRER”

Released on January 6, 2000, “RDWRER” follows Frasier, Niles, and Martin Crane as they take a road trip in the latter’s Winnebago to an alternate Wine Club New Year’s celebration in Idaho. This Frasier episode perfectly captures the Holiday stress, family tension, and moments of unexpected bonding between the trio, all alongside police chases and cases of mistaken identity. This race against the clock episode is unique in Frasier’s roster, and keeping it contained to the trio was a brilliant choice to celebrate the New Year with just family.

8) Absolutely Fabulous Season 3, Episode 2, “Happy New Year”

Edina and Patsy’s plans to attend a New Year’s rave in Absolutely Fabulous’ “Happy New Year” were interrupted by the unexpected arrival of Patsy’s long-lost sister, Jackie. Jackie was formerly a party animal, but is now homeless and in need of help. She tries to steal from Edina, leading to Patsy eventually throwing her out, all before they realize they’ve missed their chance to party, so just spend the New Year at home. With Ab Fab’s trademark character-driven comedy, but with a huge wealth of heart and emotion, “Happy New Year” has poignant moments and wild laughs.

7) 30 Rock Season 4, Episode 9, “Klaus and Greta”

Following the misadventures of 30 Rock’s cast at two distinct New Year’s Eve parties, “Klaus and Greta” is absurd, hilarious, but also heartfelt and transformative. Jack reminisces about his high school romance with Nancy, whom he realizes still has feelings for him, while Liz accidentally outs her cousin, leading to him moving in with her. This episode also hilarious guest stars James Franco, who gets embroiled in trysts with Jenna and Liz. 30 Rock is celebrated as one of the best TV shows ever, and it was great to see its unique take on New Year in “Klaus and Greta.”

6) Peep Show Season 7, Episode 6, “New Year’s Eve”

“New Year’s Eve” is quintessential Peep Show, with Mark and Jeremy getting into unfortunate and hilarious antics while stalking Mark’s love interest, Dobby, from New Year’s Eve party to New Year’s Eve party. They start at Johnson’s, move on to Hans’—which has become too degenerate even for Super Hans—then head to Suze’s, and finally to Gerrard’s, getting involved in mishaps along the way until Mark asks Dobby to move in with him and Jez gets beaten up. “New Year’s Eve” perfectly encapsulates Mark’s desperation and pathetic nature, while the episode also revisits many characters from Peep Show’s history.

5) BoJack Horseman Season 3, Episode 8, “Old Acquaintance”

Adult animated series BoJack Horseman is one of the most critically-acclaimed TV shows of all time, thanks to its handling of mature and heavy themes. The exploration of these themes was on full display even while celebrating New Year’s Eve in “Old Acquaintance,” which followed Diane and Mr. Peanutbutter as they traveled to spend New Year with the latter’s family. While characters make efforts to change their behaviors in “Old Acquaintance,” reflecting on New Year’s resolutions and the idea of a fresh start, these efforts all fall apart in typical BoJack Horseman style.

4) The Office Season 7, Episode 13, “Ultimatum”

Holly Flax returned to The Office in “Classy Christmas,” and came with news that she’d be giving her then-partner an ultimatum—if he didn’t propose by New Year, they’d break up. In “Ultimatum,” released on January 20, 2011, Holly returned still not engaged, leading to an epic celebration from Michael Scott. Meanwhile, Pam tries to get everyone to write and display New Year’s resolutions, leading to some hilarious moments, including Kevin being force-fed broccoli and Creed pulling off the perfect cartwheel. “Ultimatum” is one of The Office’s most memorable episodes, and was the perfect way to celebrate the New Year.

3) Doctor Who, “The End of Time — Part 2”

After “The End of Time — Part 1” followed the Doctor and Wilfred Mott’s investigation into the Master on Christmas Day, 2009, “The End of Time — Part 2” marked the end of David Tennant’s era of Doctor Who. The Tenth Doctor and the Master ultimately stopped the Time Lords from returning, saving the world together, but the former still sacrificed his life to save Wilf from lethal radiation. He then embarked on an emotional and heart-wrenching farewell tour, revisiting his past companions before finally regenerating into Matt Smith. Hugely emotional, one of Doctor Who’s most memorable and poignant episodes, and the end of an era, “The End of Time — Part 2” drops most of its New Year celebrations in order to pack an even bigger punch.

2) That 70s Show Season 8, Episode 22, “That 70s Finale”

Even one of the most influential and era-defining shows ever needed to come to an end, but That ’70s Show went out with a bang with “That ’70s Finale,” released in May 2006. Despite its release date, “That ’70s Finale” took place on the final day of 1979, and saw all the character reminisce about the decade while Kitty and Red decide what to do about their move. Ending with all the gang celebrating the ball dropping and the start of 1980 off-screen, That ’70s Show had a perfect finale that wrapped up everyone’s story. This episode masterfully balanced nostalgia for the series with hope for the future, and we could rewatch it time and again.

1) Friends Season 5, Episode 11, “The One with All the Resolutions”

While “That ’70s Finale” has the emotional punch of being a series finale, “The One with All the Resolutions” from Friends season 5 packs in some of the most comedic and memorable moments in TV history. After 1998 becomes 1999, the titular friends all make New Year’s resolutions, leading to Chandler struggling to not make fun of people, Joey trying to learn the guitar under Phoebe’s tutelage, Rachel trying to stop gossiping, and Ross trying something new every day—including wearing ill-fitting leather pants. “The One with All the Resolutions” also saw Rachel find out the truth about Chandler and Monica’s romance, setting up some fantastic moments in Friends’ subsequent episodes. This had New Year all over, and could provide you with some resolution inspiration.

