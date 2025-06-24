10 Best 30 Rock Characters (Jack Donaghy Is #2)

In television comedy, few shows have achieved the rapid-fire wit, the meta-humor mastery, and the sheer amount of unforgettable characters quite like Tina Fey’s 30 Rock. From 30 Rockefeller Plaza to the far reaches of Queens, this Emmy-winning series gifted us a pantheon of eccentric, hilarious, and surprisingly heartwarming individuals. Each character, no matter how minor, contributed to the show’s unique comedic brilliance, delivering iconic lines and moments that remain endlessly quotable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As we look back on the seven seasons of this beloved sitcom, it’s clear that its enduring legacy is built upon the strength of its incredible ensemble. Join us as we celebrate some of the very best to ever grace the halls of TGS with Tracy Jordan.

10) Angie Jordan

Angie Jordan (Sherri Shepherd), wife of the unpredictable Tracy Jordan, is a force of nature in her own right, stealing scenes with her fiery personality and memorable catchphrases (“It’s my way till payday!”). With her iconic reality show, Queen of Jordan, Angie brings a chaotic yet strangely endearing energy to every interaction. Her no-nonsense attitude and unwavering support (or sometimes, hilarious exasperation) for Tracy provide a fantastic counterpoint to his outlandish behavior. Angie is fiercely protective of her family and her image, making for some truly brilliant comedic moments, whether she’s confronting Liz Lemon or dealing with the general absurdity of Tracy’s life.

Angie Jordan is a grounded, though still highly theatrical, staple in the surreal world of 30 Rock. She navigates the celebrity ecosystem with a shrewdness befitting of the Queen of Jordan, proving to be far more intelligent and business-savvy than her public persona might suggest. Angie is a testament to the show’s ability to create fully realized, multi-layered characters, even in supporting roles. After all, in Angie’s own words: “I am a queen. You all are trash. And you know what Angie Jordan does with the trash? She drags it out to the curb for pickup.”

9) Frank and Sylvia Rossitano

Frank Rossitano (Judah Friedlander), the extremely inappropriate and disheveled staff writer, is a master of the graphic tee, cap, and the ill-timed, politically incorrect joke. His perpetual immaturity, coupled with his surprising moments of insight (usually delivered in the most unprofessional ways), make him a consistently hilarious presence in the writers’ room. Frank embodies the show’s embrace of the absurd and the uncomfortable, pushing boundaries with his outrageous comments and terrible habits, such as urinating in iced tea bottles. Despite his gruff exterior, there are fleeting glimpses of a more vulnerable side, particularly when it comes to his complicated family.

Sylvia Rossitano, Frank’s mother, played by Broadway legend Patti LuPone, makes occasional appearances that are always a treat, highlighting the source of Frank’s peculiar personality. When Liz is sick, Sylvia’s answer is to slaughter a live chicken in her office to make soup. Frank and Sylvia’s relationship is a masterclass in dysfunction, with Sylvia’s overbearing nature and Frank’s perpetual adolescence creating comedic gold. Their dynamic perfectly illustrates 30 Rock‘s ability to find humor in even the most cringe-worthy family situations, solidifying their spot as a memorable duo.

8) Colleen Donaghy

Colleen Donaghy (Elaine Stritch), Jack’s no-nonsense and fashionable Irish Catholic mother, is a force of nature who could bring even the indomitable Jack to his knees. Her passive-aggressive jabs, veiled criticisms, and deep-seated emotional manipulation are delivered with such a sweet, almost innocent facade that they become instantly iconic. She represents the quintessential nitpicking mother, constantly reminding Jack of his past failures and her endless sacrifices, all while subtly undermining his every success. Her visits to TGS are always fraught with tension and high stress levels on Jack’s part.

Colleen’s character is not only a source of endless laughs, but also offers insight into Jack Donaghy’s psyche, explaining much of his drive, ambition, and deep-seated need for approval. Her constant comparisons of Jack to his other siblings or more successful people she knows, and her relentless pursuit of his happiness (on her terms), create a hilarious and often poignant exploration of family dynamics. Despite her often cruel words, there’s a deep love beneath it all, making Colleen a truly unforgettable and richly layered character in the 30 Rock universe.

7) Dennis Duffy

Dennis Duffy (Dean Winters), Liz Lemon’s on-again, off-again, and ultimately never-really-on boyfriend, is the paradigm of “bad idea” personified. Known as the “Beeper King” and later for his involvement in many scams, Dennis is a charmingly dim-witted New Yorker who seems to exist solely to annoy and occasionally endear himself to Liz. His complete lack of self-awareness, his questionable life choices, and his inexplicable confidence make him a constant source of cringe-worthy humor. Every appearance by Dennis promises a new level of chaotic absurdity for Liz’s already complicated life.

Despite his numerous flaws and his frequent failure to understand basic social cues, there’s an undeniable, albeit bizarre, chemistry between Dennis and Liz. He represents the kind of comfortable and unhealthy relationship that Liz often defaults to during her struggles with finding a truly fulfilling partner. His favorite term for Liz — “dummy” — and his general cluelessness, have solidified Dennis as one of 30 Rock‘s most delightfully awful supporting characters, perfectly encapsulating the show’s embrace of the mundane and the ridiculous.

6) Jenna Maroney

Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), the narcissistic and insecure star of TGS, is a brilliant caricature of Hollywood celebrity. Her insatiable hunger for fame, her endless stream of nonsensical anecdotes, and her fragile ego are endlessly amusing. Jenna is self-obsessed, oblivious to the feelings of others, and constantly whipping up schemes to regain her self-proclaimed stardom, no matter how desperate or humiliating. Her strange behavior, from eating her own hair to dating a Jenna Maroney impersonator, is always delivered with a delusional conviction that makes sense only in her head.

Beneath the layers of spray tan and undereye hemorrhoid cream, Jenna is a surprisingly vulnerable character, desperate for validation and love in the most unhealthy ways imaginable. Her relationship with Liz is a cornerstone of the show, fluctuating between genuine friendship and intense rivalry, sometimes in the same breath. Jenna represents the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry, the desperation for attention, and the absurd lengths people will go to stay relevant by starring in films like The Rural Juror or recording songs like “Muffin Top.” Her over-the-top antics and consistently outrageous lines ensure her place as one of 30 Rock‘s most iconic and hilarious leading ladies.

5) Kenneth Parcell

Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer), the overly optimistic and possibly immortal NBC page, is the beating heart of 30 Rock. His unwavering good nature, his innocent naiveté, and his uncanny ability to be in the right (or wrong) place at the right (or wrong) time make him a constant source of both humor and surprising wisdom. Kenneth truly loves television and believes in its power to bring joy, a sentiment that tends to clash with the cynical realities of the industry and Jack Donaghy himself. His backwoods upbringing in Stone Mountain, Georgia (which is a nod to 30 Rock writer and future superstar, Donald Glover) and his agelessness add to Kenneth’s enigmatic charm.

Kenneth’s journey throughout the series, from eager page to eventual head of NBC, shows his enduring spirit and the show’s willingness to embrace the fantastical, even illogical, turns. He serves as the moral compass of the show and its cast of characters, offering surprisingly deep insights between his folksy sayings and literal interpretations of common phrases. His loyalty to his friends and his genuine desire to help, even when his methods are strange, make Kenneth one of 30 Rock‘s most beloved and important characters, embodying the show’s overall optimism, even in the face of cynicism.

4) Dr. Leo Spaceman

Dr. Leo Spaceman (Chris Parnell) is arguably the most incompetent and ethically questionable doctor in television history, and that’s precisely why he’s one of 30 Rock‘s greatest comedic creations. His medical advice is always baffling (“Science can be whatever we want it to be”), his diagnoses are most definitely not medically sound, and his understanding of basic human anatomy seems to be non-existent. From performing unnecessary surgeries to prescribing weird medications, Dr. Spaceman is a hilarious satire of malpractice, delivered with a detached, almost serene demeanor that only adds to his absurdity. Every one of his appearances guarantees a laugh, though usually an uncomfortable one.

What makes Dr. Spaceman truly special is his complete and utter confidence in his own terrible methods, no matter how nonsensical. He’s always just trying to help in his own way, whether he’s developing a dating app that pairs people based on their blood type or explaining the intricacies of human cloning. His non-sequiturs and his almost philosophical approach to medical negligence make him endlessly quotable (“We have no way of knowing where the heart is. See, every human is different.”). Dr. Leo Spaceman is a perfect embodiment of 30 Rock‘s surreal humor and brilliant writing; a character so unbelievably bad at his job that he becomes one of the funniest fictional doctors in television.

3) Tracy Jordan

Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), the erratic, unpredictable, and childlike star of TGS, is a comedic whirlwind. Based loosely on Tracy Morgan himself, he is constantly pushing boundaries with his outrageous behavior, his entourage, and his surprising moments of misguided wisdom (“Live every week like it’s shark week.”). From his pet snake to his misunderstood artistic genius, Tracy is a living, breathing comedy machine, whose every word has the potential to become an iconic line. His lack of filter and his unadulterated joy in chaos make him a true fan favorite.

Beneath the layers of public antics, Tracy is also a character with surprising depth who struggles with his own mental health and the pressures of fame. His relationships with Liz and Jack, who act as his surrogate parents, reveal a vulnerability that makes him more than just a caricature. Tracy Jordan is the ultimate expression of 30 Rock‘s commitment to outlandish humor, but is a character who can pivot from philosophical musings to screaming about pizza in a matter of seconds. He is the hilarious, unpredictable engine that drives much of the show’s most memorable comedy.

2) Jack Donaghy

Jack Donaghy, the ambitious, impeccably dressed, and endlessly quotable GE executive, is the perfect comedic foil and mentor figure for Liz Lemon. He embodies corporate America’s values (or lack thereof), constantly spouting business jargon and offering questionable life advice (“Never go with a hippie to a second location”), all while navigating his own personal and professional crises with a unique blend of arrogance and charm. Jack’s unwavering belief in capitalism, his love for fine scotch, and his puzzling array of eccentric hobbies make him an endlessly charming character. His dynamic with Liz is the central comedic engine of the show and 30 Rock would not be what it is without him.

What makes Jack truly stand out is his evolution throughout the series. While he can sometimes be a caricature of corporations, there are moments of genuine vulnerability and growth, particularly in his relationships with Liz and his mother, Colleen. He may be obsessed with power, success, and dating top government officials, but he also deeply cares for Liz and his colleagues, even if he expresses it in the most Jack Donaghy way possible (“Lemon, you look terrible, and I once watched you eat oysters while you had a cold”). Alec Baldwin’s masterful portrayal brings a gravitas and comedic timing that makes Jack Donaghy an unforgettable and deeply beloved character.

1) Liz Lemon

Liz Lemon, the showrunner of TGS with Tracy Jordan, is the neurotic, socially awkward, and very heart of 30 Rock. She is a single, pizza-loving woman navigating the insane world of television, constantly battling her own insecurities and the unpredictable personalities around her, all while battling the city of New York itself. Liz’s self-deprecating humor, her desperate attempts at normalcy, and her impressive eyerolls make her an immediate and enduring fan favorite. She is the audience’s surrogate, reacting to the madness with a mix of exasperation and resignation.

Liz’s struggles with dating, her love for night cheese and Cheesy Blasters, and her constant quest for validation are all too relatable. She’s intelligent and talented, yet her own worst enemy, making her triumphs and failures all the more hilarious. Tina Fey’s brilliant performance brings a warmth and authenticity to Liz that grounds even the most outlandish situations, such as shotgunning an entire pizza or dressing up as The Joker to ride the subway in peace. Liz Lemon is not just a comedy icon; she’s a reflection of the modern woman trying to find her place in a chaotic world and have it all, making her the undeniable best character in the unforgettable universe of 30 Rock.