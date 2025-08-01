10 Best TV Shows of 2025 (So Far)

The year isn’t over yet, but some incredible seasons of TV have already graced our screens in 2025. A few of the most critically-acclaimed TV shows of recent memory have already released follow-up seasons in 2025, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Severance, while a number of new TV shows have also quickly become firm favorites. There are far more brilliant TV shows from 2025 than what can be featured on this list, but these ten are the cream of the crop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether a case-of-the-week detective mystery series, a dark comedy-drama, a post-apocalyptic video game adaptation, or an animated Marvel extravaganza, these TV shows have captured audiences imaginations in 2025. They became instant classics, and will be worth rewatching time and again for years to come. 2025 is far from over, and some more exciting shows are still to come, including Alien: Earth, Wonder Man, Wednesday, Chad Powers, and more, but these ten TV shows have already stolen our hearts.

10) The Studio

Starring co-creator Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, the new head of the floundering film production company, Continental Studios, The Studio premiered on Apple TV+ on March 26, 2025. Joined by an all-star cast and a host of unexpected and incredible cameos, including from the likes of Martin Scorcese, Charlize Theron, Zac Efron, Steve Buscemi, and more, Remick struggles to balance the studio’s corporate aims with his own desire to make good-quality movies. Offering an authentic yet hilarious perspective on the Hollywood studio system, The Studio isn’t just entertaining, but also educational and insightful in regards to the filmmaking business.

9) Black Mirror

Charlie Brooker’s beloved sci-fi anthology series, Black Mirror, returned with its seventh season in April 2025, which also included the series’ first ever direct sequel. Season 7 brought Black Mirror back to its roots, presenting some of the most thought-provoking and emotionally-resonant stories of the entire series. “Common People,” “Hotel Reverie,” and “Eulogy” stand out as the strongest episodes of the season, with the latter being considered one of the best Black Mirror episodes of all time. Black Mirror season 7 is the series at its best, delivering powerful and poignant performances with the show’s trademark unexpected twists.

8) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Studios has already released several TV shows in 2025, and a few more are coming down the pipeline, but while Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart have been well-received, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man stands out from the crowd. The animated Multiverse Saga series delivered an original, authentic, and entertaining Spider-Man origin story – something we hadn’t previously seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hudson Thames’ voice performance is brilliant, and Colman Domingo brings a sense of prestige and gravitas to the show. With a second season coming in 2026, the future is looking very bright for this fantastic Spider-Man series.

7) Hacks

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder returned as stand-up comedian Deborah Vance and comedy writer Ava Daniels in Hacks’ fourth season in April 2025. Season 4 keeps Hacks fresh by pitting Vance and Daniels against each other, bringing something new to the series that has received critical acclaim time and again. Performances from Smart, Einbinder, and more are remarkable, while the exploration of complex themes and the inclusion of some brilliant guest stars keeps the audience on its toes. Hacks is considered one of the best TV shows of the decade, and its fourth season continues this streak.

6) The Four Seasons

Released on Netflix in May 2025, The Four Seasons is an adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 movie – Alda guest stars as Don, Anne’s (Kerri Kenney-Silver) father. The Four Seasons saw Kate (Tina Fey), husband Jack (Will Forte), couple Danny and Claude (Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani), divorcees Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne, and Nick’s new, younger partner, Ginny (Erika Henningsen), embark on a series of getaways and holidays following Nick and Anne’s divorce after 25 years of marriage. Simultaneously hilarious, relatable, heavy-hitting, and emotional, The Four Seasons is one of the most heartfelt and accessible shows of the year.

5) Poker Face

The second season of Natasha Lyonne’s Poker Face released on Peacock in May 2025 to critical acclaim, repeating the immense success of the first season. Lyonne stars as Charlie Cale, an amateur detective who utilizes her ability to tell when people are lying to solve mysteries across the United States. With an impressive roster of guest stars including the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Theroux, and many more, Poker Face season 2 doubled-down on the winning formula of its freshman era, and continued the series’ charm, confidence, unique tone, and existential focus perfectly.

4) The Last of Us

Based on the video game and adapted for the screen by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (Uncharted), The Last of Us became one of the most celebrated, acclaimed, and beloved TV shows ever. This continued with 2025’s season 2 – albeit with slightly more criticism. Season 2 continues the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in the wake of their arrival in Jackson and Joel’s lie. Season 2 pushed the series into some uncomfortable complex places, which polarized the audience, but the season still stands out as one of the main events of the year.

3) The White Lotus

Continuing Mike White’s character-focused anthology series, The White Lotus season 3 took us to Thailand and introduced a slew of new characters, while the returns of Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda and Jon Gries’ Greg created some brilliant moments of conflict. Released in February 2025, The White Lotus season 3 was a slower burn than previous seasons, and produced some darker storylines, especially in its controversial finale, but the season offers some incredible performances from the likes of Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, and guest star Sam Rockwell. Season 3 expands the series into new and interesting places.

2) Adolescence

Released on Netflix in March 2025, British psychological thriller Adolescence very quickly became one of the most important TV shows of the year. The four-part miniseries received critical acclaim, notably because of performances from Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper in his remarkable screen debut, and the technique of presenting each episode as one continuous take. You’d struggle not to binge-watch Adolescence, which sees 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Cooper) arrested and questioned after the murder of a girl in his school. Adolescence can be a difficult watch, but its stylistic delivery and astounding performances ensure it won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

1) Severance

The second season of Severance premiered on Apple TV+ in January 2025, three years after the first season – which was an incredibly long three-year wait. Severance season 2 captured the imaginations and attentions of audiences across the world, becoming one of the most culturally-significant and all-encompassing TV events of the decade. Dan Erickson’s psychological thriller series stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and John Turturro as four “Severed” employees of the mysterious Lumon who start to seek independence and kick-start a revolution. The second season provided important backstory and delivered one of the most shocking finales in recent memory.

It’ll be hard for any upcoming TV series in 2025 to top the impact, conversation, and popularity of Severance season 2. The series will be returning for a third instalment, picking up after its dramatic season finale, which presented an impossible choice for Mark S. (Scott). Severance’s stylistic tone, slow but jam-packed narrative, and unwrapping mystery make it a must-watch for fans of psychological thrillers, character-driven dramas, and science fiction adventures, and ensure it’s one of, if not the, best TV shows of 2025 so far.

What have been your favorite TV shows of 2025 so far? Let us know in the comments!