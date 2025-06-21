7 Great Netflix TV Shows Nobody Talks About

Netflix has a huge catalog, with productions being released, renewed, and canceled at a pace that often makes it hard to keep up with everything that’s actually worth watching. Amid the big hits and titles that go viral online, there are some excellent shows that have just flown under the radar for most people. Some even got solid reviews from critics, but never got the recognition they deserved. Others fell through the cracks due to lack of promotion, not fitting the mold of Netflix’s more mainstream hits, or questionable platform decisions that led them to be overlooked – unfairly, it should be said.

Here are 7 Netflix TV shows that are great but rarely come up in conversations about what to watch. And just a tip: they’re well worth (re)discovering, especially if you’re tired of the same old formulas and looking for something with more personality.

1) GLOW

Netflix is pretty much the leader in canceling its productions, even those with high ratings. Among the titles in its catalog, even some with only one season have already fallen into this trap. However, GLOW, although it managed to go a little further, is one that had a certain level of popularity – just not as much as other shows on the platform. Set in the ’80s, the series follows a group of struggling actresses who reinvent themselves as performers in a low-budget women’s wrestling TV show. Praised by critics, it was quickly forgotten by the general public – which is a shame, as it managed to do something rare: balance a very eccentric backdrop with well-developed characters and real conflicts.

The dynamics create a convincing picture of rivalry and friendship between women, without falling into clichés. The vintage setting and tragicomic tone give the show even more personality. Yes, the cancellation of GLOW hurt its chances of being established as one of Netflix’s standout productions. But even incomplete, it’s worth watching. It explores female empowerment with nuance and humor, and it was one of the rare productions that showed how women deal with professional frustrations, betrayals, and personal reinvention – all without forcing messages or leaning on stereotypes.

2) 3%

One of the most interesting things Netflix manages to do is offer international productions that truly win over audiences in other countries. 3% stood out as the platform’s first original Brazilian production, but many people had barely heard of it. Set in a future where only a small fraction of the population is allowed to live in a utopian society, the show follows young candidates competing in a brutal selection process to earn their place among the privileged 3%. Its strength lies in being a dystopia with a distinct identity. Without relying on elaborate sets or special effects, it focuses on a script that explores social inequality, meritocracy, and elitism – and does so with solid pacing, tension, and morally ambiguous characters.

Although it has its stumbles, in 3%, they end up being minor, since the series grows a lot over the course of its seasons. It’s one of the few shows that proves sci-fi can be done really well on a low budget, as long as you have a strong concept and the courage to see it through. The fact that it’s not talked about more often says more about Netflix’s promotional priorities than about the quality of the series itself. After all, how many great TV shows have slipped through the cracks simply because they didn’t get the marketing they deserved?

3) On My Block

On My Block is a great example of a teen-spirited show that goes beyond the typical high school drama. Set in a marginalized neighborhood in Los Angeles, it follows four clever, funny, and loyal teens dealing with the highs and lows of growing up while facing real-life challenges such as gang violence, poverty, and family drama – all handled with a light tone that never downplays the difficulties its characters go through. Also, one of its biggest strengths is the cast’s chemistry – the leads truly feel like longtime friends. That’s easy with two actors, but a group? That’s impressive.

The series ended up being overshadowed by other, more popular productions in the genre, but the truth is that it’s worth watching for its social relevance and emotional depth – both stronger than in many similar shows. Sure, there are moments of exaggeration and some subplots veer into the absurd, but overall, On My Block succeeds in capturing what it’s like to grow up surrounded by violence, high expectations, and limited opportunities. It’s not perfect, but it’s bold and honest in the choices it makes.

4) Special

Here, underestimation is a real issue. Few people know that Special exists, and as a result, it rarely gets talked about. The show follows Ryan (Ryan O’Connell), a gay man with mild cerebral palsy, who decides to stop hiding behind his disability and finally start living the life he wants – both professionally and personally. But the series does something truly rare: it addresses physical disability and the LGBTQ community with authenticity, intelligence, and humor. Created by O’Connell, who also lives with the condition, the show offers a perspective rarely seen on TV – and it does so in a lighthearted way, with short episodes that manage to say a lot in very little time.

This isn’t a series that relies on big plot twists or dramatic turns, which may be part of why it slipped under the radar. But that doesn’t take away from its value. Special is intimate, funny, and has a level of honesty that many other shows attempting to tackle similar topics simply don’t reach. If it had been an HBO production, it probably would have received more recognition – and that’s just the truth. In Netflix’s vast and impersonal library, it unfortunately got lost in the shuffle.

5) The Get Down

The Get Down may have had some buzz at one point, but only here and there. The series follows a group of teenagers in the South Bronx during the late ’70s as they chase their dreams through music, dance, and art – all while witnessing the birth of hip-hop and the fall of disco. It’s a classic example of how big ambitions don’t always guarantee longevity. It had a huge budget and bold direction, with Baz Luhrmann leaving his signature, over-the-top style on everything. But for some reason, it never really caught on with Netflix audiences. It’s a shame, considering the show really nailed the vibe of the Bronx in the ’70s, when hip-hop was just starting out.

However, what makes The Get Down stand out is how visually and sonically immersive it is. It doesn’t just depict the rise of a music genre – it recreates the energy, rebellion, and urgency behind it. The cast is committed, the soundtrack is electrifying, and the setting feels alive. But between production delays, behind-the-scenes complications, and a lack of strong marketing, it was canceled after just one season. Still, it’s definitely worth watching, especially in hindsight, as it deserved more patience and recognition for the way it blended historical context with coming-of-age storytelling.

6) Never Have I Ever

Despite gaining some visibility, Never Have I Ever never had the prestige it deserved. The show follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a first-generation Indian-American teenager dealing with the chaos of high school while coping with the recent death of her father. Yes, it’s another teen series, but it features a protagonist with a strong personality, full of contradictions and insecurities that make her feel more human than many other teenage characters out there. She’s incredibly easy to relate to. The writing is sharp, the pacing is fast, and the way the show handles her internal conflicts adds unexpected emotional weight to the genre – there’s a more mature tone to it because of that.

Besides, the show stands out for putting an Asian character at the center of the story without reducing her to her ethnicity. Cultural issues are present, but they’re always intertwined with more universal dilemmas: who you want to become, what you need to let go of, and how to deal with the mess that growing up can bring. Never Have I Ever could easily have slipped into caricature, but it’s smarter than it seems at first glance. It just didn’t follow the familiar formulas that other shows in the genre rely on, and as a result, it was never really talked about as much as it should have been.

7) Dead to Me

Dead to Me is another show that got a little more visibility when it was released, but despite that, it never quite reached the level of buzz or long-term recognition of the platform’s biggest hits – which is strange, considering how much it delivers in terms of writing, pacing, and performances. The show follows Jen (Christina Applegate), a recently widowed real estate agent, who forms an unexpected bond with Judy (Linda Cardellini), a woman harboring a dark secret – and from that unlikely friendship comes a twist-filled story about grief, guilt, and emotional survival. The show manages to blend sarcastic comedy with heavy themes, but all without feeling forced.

What stands out here is its consistency. Few productions manage to maintain tension and emotional engagement across three seasons without losing their way. Dead to Me knows exactly how to pace its reveals and plot twists without coming off as contrived, and its main characters have enough depth to make every decision they take feel earned. For viewers who enjoy character-driven dramas with plenty of surprises – but are tired of cold, overly polished storytelling – this is a surprisingly heartfelt and compelling watch.