7 Great Superhero Animated Series Not From Marvel Or DC

You cannot walk into a movie theater, scroll through a streaming service, or even walk down a toy aisle without seeing the Marvel or DC logos plastered on every available surface. This dominance is earned, built on decades of comic book history that established the very archetypes of the genre. They have shaped the public consciousness to the point where the word superhero is automatically associated with Spider-Man or Batman, leaving little room for independent creations to exist between their shared universes. The result is a pop culture feedback loop where general audiences might mistakenly believe that DC and Marvel were the only companies ever to draft a comic book worth adapting.

The stranglehold is even tighter when looking at the history of animation. DC Comics specifically has cultivated an unrivaled legacy in the medium, producing shows that are often considered superior to their live-action counterparts. Legendary productions like Batman: The Animated Series rewrote the rulebook for dramatic storytelling in cartoons, while Justice League Unlimited and Young Justice proved that complex narratives could thrive on Saturday mornings. These shows set a high bar, creating a gold standard that fans use to judge everything else. However, limiting your viewing habits to just the Big Two means missing out on some of the most innovative and exciting storytelling the genre has to offer.

7) Freakazoid!

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Television Animation

Produced by Steven Spielberg, Freakazoid! was a satirical masterpiece that was years ahead of its time. The series follows computer geek Dexter Douglas (voiced by Paul Rugg), who gets sucked into cyberspace and transformed into a blue-skinned lunatic with all the knowledge of the internet. While it technically fits the superhero genre, Freakazoid! was far more interested in lampooning the concept than adhering to it. It broke the fourth wall constantly, mocked the very idea of dramatic tension, and relied on a stream-of-consciousness humor that feels perfectly at home in the modern meme culture. The series remains a cult classic because it refused to take the job of saving the world seriously, offering a hilarious alternative to the brooding grimness that dominated the 1990s action landscape.

6) The Powerpuff Girls

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network

It might look like a sugary confection on the surface, but The Powerpuff Girls is one of the hardest-hitting action shows Cartoon Network ever produced. Created by Craig McCracken, the series focuses on Blossom (voiced by Cathy Cavadini), Bubbles (voiced by Tara Strong), and Buttercup (voiced by E.G. Daily), three kindergarten-aged sisters created from sugar, spice, everything nice, and the mysterious Chemical X. The show is a brilliant genre blend, mixing adorable character designs with brutal kaiju fights and distinct pop-culture parodies. It respects the superhero formula while adding a unique twist, proving that you do not need to be a muscle-bound brooding man to protect a city from giant monsters. The pacing of The Powerpuff Girls is frantic, the villains are memorable, and the dynamic between the sisters provides a genuine emotional core that anchors the absurd action, earning the series its place in the superhero pantheon.

5) Ben 10

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network

Few original franchises have managed to capture the global imagination quite like Ben 10. The premise created by Man of Action is the ultimate childhood power fantasy: a ten-year-old kid named Ben Tennyson (voiced by Tara Strong) finds an alien watch that allows him to transform into ten different super-powered aliens. It essentially combines the collection aspect of Pokémon with the heroics of Spider-Man. The original series is a fantastic road trip adventure that sees Ben, his cousin Gwen (voiced by Meagan Smith), and his Grandpa Max (voiced by Paul Eiding) traveling the country and fighting intergalactic threats. It excels because it allows Ben to be a flawed kid who has to learn responsibility over time, making his journey into a true hero feel earned rather than destined.

4) My Hero Academia

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

While it hails from Japan, My Hero Academia is a love letter to Western superhero comics that understands the heart of the genre better than many American productions. In a world where eighty percent of the population has a super-powered “Quirk,” Izuku Midoriya (voiced by Daiki Yamashita) is born powerless but still dreams of becoming a hero. The show takes the standard superhero setup and grafts it onto a high school drama, creating a high-stakes environment where grades are just as important as saving civilians. Furthermore, My Hero Academia features some of the most inventive powers in fiction and explores the societal implications of a superhuman world with surprising depth. Finally, the journey of Deku from a timid fanboy to the world’s greatest protector is an emotional rollercoaster that highlights the spirit of self-sacrifice that defines the best hero stories.

3) Spawn

Image Courtesy of HBO

Airing on HBO in the late 1990s, Spawn is a dark, gritty, and uncompromising look at the anti-hero. Based on the Image Comics character by Todd McFarlane, the series follows Al Simmons (voiced by Keith David), a murdered government assassin who makes a deal with the devil to return to Earth. The animation is moody and shadowed, creating a horror-noir atmosphere that was completely unsuitable for children. It tackles mature themes of damnation, corruption, and urban decay, presenting a hero who is literally fighting against the forces of Hell while trying to regain his humanity. Keith David’s voice performance is legendary, bringing a tragic gravity to a character that could have easily been just another edgy 1990s trope.

2) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003)

Image courtesy of Nickelodeon

While the 1987 series introduced the world to the heroes in a half-shell, the 2003 adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles perfected the formula. This version leaned heavily into the original Mirage Studios comics, ditching the slapstick humor for a more serious, action-oriented tone. The bond between Leonardo (voiced by Michael Sinterniklaas), Raphael (voiced by Frank Frankson), Donatello (voiced by Sam Riegel), and Michelangelo (voiced by Wayne Grayson) feels authentic and familial, grounded in genuine ninja training and discipline. The show also features a terrifying version of the Shredder (voiced by Scottie Ray) and explores the more mystical and sci-fi elements of the lore with respect. It strikes the perfect balance, offering enough levity to be fun while treating its characters and their martial arts conflict with the gravity they deserve.

1) Invincible

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Invincible is the modern gold standard for superhero storytelling outside Marvel and DC. Based on the comic by Robert Kirkman, the Prime Video series follows Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), a teenager who inherits powers from his father, Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons), the most powerful superhero on the planet. What starts as a standard coming-of-age story quickly shatters into a bloody deconstruction of the genre. The series is unflinching in its depiction of violence, showing the devastating collateral damage that occurs when god-like beings fight in populated areas. Yet, beneath the gore, it is a deeply compelling character drama about family, betrayal, and the terrifying weight of legacy. Invincible challenges every assumption viewers have about Superman archetypes and delivers a narrative that is consistently shocking and emotionally enthralling.

