Here’s When Jared Padalecki Will Appear in The Boys Season 5 & What To Expect

The Boys Season 5 has a lot to cover in its remaining four episodes, and one thing fans are eager to see is Jared Padalecki’s debut as Mister Marathon. With Padalecki and Misha Collins joining the superhero series in its last season, their looming Supernatural reunion with Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy promises to be a highlight. It’ll be exciting to see the trio together again on-screen, even if their characters will be far less likable than their Supernatural counterparts. It’ll give them an opportunity to lean into new archetypes, and it’ll be entertaining to see them so at odds with one another (at least if The Boys‘ Season 5 trailer is anything to go by).

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And for those counting down to Padalecki’s big debut, there isn’t much longer to wait. The Boys is rapidly working through its last batch of episodes, and although we’re no clearer on when Gen V‘s supes will arrive or how Homelander will be defeated, we do know when Mister Marathon will make his entrance.

Jared Padalecki Will Appear in The Boys Season 5, Episode 5

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In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke teased what fans can expect from Padalecki’s upcoming appearance on the show — and told us which episode it will be in. Both Padalecki and Collins will show up in The Boys Season 5, Episode 5, which will begin streaming on Prime Video on April 29. They’re both guest stars, so we can assume their roles in Season 5 will be limited to this installment. Even so, it’s a fun way to mark the halfway point of the final outing.

In addition to revealing when we’ll see Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins together again, Kripke confirmed that they’ll all be playing terrible people. We already know what Soldier Boy is like, but the details of Mister Marathon and Collins’ mystery character have been kept mostly under wraps. Kripke offered this nugget of information, however, suggesting they’ll be as self-interested and abrasive as most supes in The Boys‘ universe:

“What I love about what they’re doing is they’re just such douchebags. It’s great. I mean, Soldier Boy is no treat either, but they’re just really not morally upstanding dudes. It’s a blast to watch them play that. It was just so much fun.“

What We Know About Jared Padalecki’s Character in The Boys Season 5

With all three Supernatural alums portraying “douchebags,” we can probably expect some fighting between their characters in the upcoming installment. The Boys‘ Season 5 trailer shows Soldier Boy choking Collins’ unnamed supe, and Mister Marathon seems to be caught up in whatever’s going on. With Soldier Boy and Homelander likely to seek out Bombsight in the next episode, it’s possible these two know where the V1 supe is hiding. The preview for The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 (via Rotten Tomatoes TV) confirms that Soldier Boy and Homelander approach them looking for answers about V1, to which Mister Marathon replies, “You’ve come to the right place.“

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Padalecki’s character does have a background in The Boys comics, which could provide further insight into his Season 5 role. In the comics, he’s a supe with speed power who is replaced by A-Train after Homelander gets him killed on a mission. Obviously, the TV version of the character will need to follow a different trajectory. But he’ll likely still have the same ability and could still be on the receiving end of Homelander’s incompetence. Whatever happens, his appearance this week is sure to be a treat for Supernatural fans.

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