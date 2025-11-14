​​5 Underrated Star Trek Alien Races That Deserved Way More Screen Time

We’ve seen countless Klingons, Vulcans, and Borg, but it may be surprising to learn that Star Trek writers have created almost 300 different species across nearly six decades. In Star Trek: The Next Generation, Data even states he encountered over 1700 non-human races during his time in Starfleet. So why is it that we’re always spending time with the Romulans, rather than exploring new factions of the final frontier?

In the modern Trek era, shows like Lower Decks, Discovery, and Strange New Worlds have made some attmpts to revive forgotten corners of canon. However, a handful of alien races remain sadly sidelined, waiting for the right creative team to put the spotlight on them and their fascinating cultures. While many tragically underutilized humanoids roam the galaxy, these are the five species that need immediate attention.

5) Tholians

The Tholians appeared in The Original Series episode “The Tholian Web” way back in 1968, where they ensnared the USS Enterprise in a geometric energy trap. Their crystalline forms and high-temp environments made them particularly interesting. They reappeared later in Star Trek: Enterprise’s Mirror Universe two-parter “In a Mirror, Darkly,” where improved CGI finally let fans see the Tholians’ insectoid designs in full. They were reimagined as a species living in toxic conditions, communicating through vibrations, though there have still been recent calls to re-re-invent them with modern VFX.

Because of limited budgets and tech of earlier eras, the Tholians were always more of ideas than characters. Today, Trek has the ability to do them justice. A full episode on their homeworld, with crews using environmental suits to survive, would be fantastic. Their biology opens writers up to explore ideas like non-carbon-based life and unique communication systems. Fans have raved about their design on Star Trek Online, but their distinctive civilization remains underused.

4) Bynars

Introduced in The Next Generation’s “11001001” in 1988, the Bynars were a pair of short, pale humanoids who operated as connected duos, communicating in binary code. Played by twin actors Alexandra and Ilona Judd, their symbiotic nature made them stand out among TNG’s early alien lineup. The Bynars were born from the idea of a fully integrated society where cybernetics and biology coexist.

Using the Bynar would unlock potential for stories about digital culture and identity without the horror element of the Borg. The Borg have been depicted extensively, but the Bynar offer an opportunity to explore AI and data-sharing as a form of life rather than assimilation. Fans were buzzing when they returned in Lower Decks Season 4’s “A Few Badgeys More,” which evolved for the animated format. Still, they deserve more: maybe a storyline on Starfleet Academy where Bynar cadets struggle to adapt to life apart, or a Strange New Worlds episode examining early Federation AI ethics.

3) Sheliak

The Sheliak also made their first appearance in Star Trek: The Next Generation, in Season 3’s “The Ensigns of Command.” Towering, silicone-based bureaucrats, the Sheliak are a race of hyper-legalistic intelligent beings obsessed with contract law. Their intricate treaty with the Federation and complete lack of tolerance for negotiation made them the galaxy’s most formidable litigators. Their rocky silhouettes and bizarre mannerisms also contributed to one of TNG‘s most memorable one-off alien encounters.

Fans have long lamented that the Sheliak never came back, especially since Trek loves a legal storyline. Who better to adjudicate Ferengi trade disputes or the Dominion War treaties? The rule-shackled civilization could easily make a cameo in Lower Decks or play a recurring role in Strange New Worlds. Some fans have even suggested a Sheliak legal procedural spinoff a la Law & Order.

2) Tellarites

The Tellarites have been around since The Original Series “Journey to Babel,” but for one of the founding species of the Federation, they’ve been severely neglected. Portrayed as argumentative, stocky humanoids with boar-ish features, the Tellarites helped shape the Federation alongside humans, Vulcans, and Andorians. Star Trek: Enterprise expanded on their culture through recurring appearances, and they were an important, albeit scarcely seen, part of Discovery’s early lore.

Yet despite being foundational to the Federation, Tellarites remain largely in the background. Prodigy’s Jankom Pog offers a fun, kid-friendly version of the species, but he seems to be an outlier in the species and doesn’t have much to do with the culture as a whole. Fans have called for a Tellarite engineer or diplomat in live-action Trek, taking on a more serious role than a Captain Durango or a gag about their “primary groin.” For a race that helped found Starfleet, the Tellarites deserve far more than what little screen time they’ve been given.

1) Andorians

Blue skin, white hair, antennae; the Andorians are one of Star Trek’s most beloved and underused species. Also debuting in The Original Series’ “Journey to Babel” and later revitalized in Star Trek: Enterprise, the Andorians brought political complexity to the pre-Federation era. Their warrior culture was a strong counterpoint to the Vulcans’ logic. Not to mention Jeffrey Combs’ performance as Commander Shran remains one of the most iconic in Trek history, as Shran’s portrayal was essential to developing the human-Andorian relationship.

Yet, they’re still not as prominent as Vulcans or Klingons, which is a major missed opportunity, given their Federation founding status. The Andorians made several appearances in Discovery, though still not as main characters. Strange New Worlds tried to fix this with Hemmer, an Aenar (Andorian subspecies) played by Bruce Horak, who was Star Trek’s first-ever legally blind actor. However, Hemmer’s death and sacrifice came all too soon, to the disappointment of many fans. Lower Decks included Jen, an Andorian ensign who briefly dated Mariner, but even that barely scratched the surface. The Andorians deserve a major character again, either a fleet admiral or captain. Better yet, do what fans have suggested, and give Combs his own Shran spinoff.

