7 Best Fantasy TV Heroes, Ranked by How Strong They Are

If you think strength in fantasy TV is just about punching monsters or casting spells, think again. Here, strength is about who actually makes a difference, who changes the course of the story, and who can win without relying on perfect circumstances. Sometimes that means outsmarting gods, surviving impossible odds, or taking down creatures that should be untouchable. Sure, this can apply to villains too, but heroes stand out just as much in this regard.

However, not every hero shines the same way, and that’s where things get interesting. Some are deadly on their own, others need allies, magic, or strategy, and some completely redefine what it means to be a strong hero on a TV show. With that in mind, here are the 7 best fantasy heroes on TV who truly stand out for their strength.

7) Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

image courtesy of hbo

The characters in Game of Thrones were never exactly split between good and evil, but Arya Stark’s motivations and goals definitely make her a hero (and one of the most impressive on the show). Her strength is much more cerebral and lethal than physical. Trained as an assassin, she develops insane reflexes and even manages to kill the Night King — a feat that literally changes the entire universe of the series. And that move doesn’t come from muscles or magic, but from skill, timing, and pure cold-blooded precision. It’s proof that sometimes strength is about who can seize the moment.

Still, she sits at this spot on the ranking because, outside of these surgical moments, Arya is limited by the human body. She can’t take on dragons or monsters that burn entire cities, and she doesn’t have powers that can reshape reality. Yes, she’s definitely a superhuman killing machine, and that’s incredible, but it’s still “human-level strength” with a ceiling.

6) Geralt of Rivia (The Witcher)

image courtesy of netflix

Frankly, Geralt of Rivia is basically the complete package of a fantasy hero: above-average physical strength, superhuman reflexes, sword mastery, and unmatched combat instincts. In The Witcher, he faces monsters that would make any ordinary human run for their life, and he survives injuries that would kill most people. But the key here is that he’s strong, resilient, and lethal without relying on “god-tier magic.” In other words, the witcher doesn’t depend solely on supernatural powers to be dangerous. Sure, he has magic, but it’s limited and relatively minor compared to the devastating spells of more powerful fantasy characters.

The truth is that even though Geralt is a deadly tank, he still operates within fairly human limits. He’s not someone who can blow up the world or manipulate cosmic forces — he fights monsters, not gods. That’s why his ranking isn’t higher: insanely deadly, almost unbeatable, but still human at his core.

5) Rhaenyra Targaryen (House of the Dragon)

image courtesy of hbo

House of the Dragon has plenty of interesting characters, and Rhaenyra Targaryen is definitely at the top of that group. She’s not just strong in combat; she’s dangerous because of what she commands. Dragons can turn any battle on its head, and she knows exactly how to use them. Her strength is a mix of authority, strategic intelligence, and literal destruction at the tips of her dragons’ claws. She can change the outcome of wars with a single decision, which is more power than a lot of heroes on this list even have.

The catch is that her power is external: without dragons, she’s still human and vulnerable. Rhaenyra can’t breathe fire herself, doesn’t have insane physical strength, and can’t manipulate magic. She’s undeniably dominant when it comes to strategy and getting her way, which is why she’s a fan-favorite hero in Westeros. There’s no denying she stands out in the fantasy TV genre. But she’s not the kind of hero who can single-handedly sweep across a continent — she still needs support in the end.

4) Merlin (Merlin)

image courtesy of bbc

Merlin is a seriously underrated show, unfortunately. But who doesn’t know the title character, right? And you don’t need to know the Arthurian legends inside and out to grasp just how powerful Merlin is. This is a classic character: he can basically do anything magic allows — lifting massive objects, casting devastating spells, manipulating his environment, and always having a trick up his sleeve to save Camelot and Arthur. If you think strength is just punches or swords, this warlock proves that the right magic at the right moment can be just as deadly.

However, even with all that power, he’s not all-powerful. The truth is that Merlin still needs context and situations that allow his spells to actually work, and he never reaches a “I can destroy the world alone” level. Often, he relies on magical items, allies being present, or exploiting a specific weakness in his enemy. He’s incredible and pulls off jaw-dropping feats, but his strength has very clear limits.

3) Eleven (Stranger Things)

image courtesy of netflix

The fantasy of Stranger Things is phenomenal, largely thanks to Eleven. She’s brutal. Telekinesis that can move cars, destroy monsters, and open dimensional portals? That’s power you notice immediately. When she’s at full strength, no one comes close — she can take on monsters that would wipe out entire cities. And it’s not just about fighting these supernatural threats, since she also reshapes the landscape of the series every time she steps in. Her power is visible, immediate, and undeniable, which makes her one of the most impactful fantasy characters on TV.

Among so many genre heroes, it’s easy to see why she ranks so high. But she isn’t number one because her power depends on energy, focus, emotional state, and context. If she’s tired, shaken, or unfocused, her abilities drop drastically. Eleven’s strength isn’t consistent a hundred percent of the time, but in terms of direct impact and sheer devastation at her peak, she’s impossible to ignore — and nearly impossible to compete with.

2) Buffy Summers (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

image courtesy of 20th century fox

Buffy Summers is the definition of “functional strength.” She combines superhuman strength, speed, reflexes, and realistic combat skills, all while facing supernatural enemies ranging from vampires to giant demons. She’s not just strong because she knows how to use that strength in every situation and comes out on top. What sets her apart is that she doesn’t rely on magical tricks to be lethal. She masters her body, strategy, and improvisation, taking on any kind of being. Every fight she’s in proves that strength isn’t just about punches or hits — it’s about effectiveness at the right moment, and she does this consistently throughout Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

What keeps her from being number one is the scale of the universe she operates in. Buffy is incredible without needing prep, enemy research, or ideal conditions. She’s basically a masterful, almost unstoppable combat specialist. But while she dominates Sunnydale and the Hellmouth, she doesn’t face threats capable of wiping out continents or altering reality. The Slayer is pure power in action, balancing strength, control, and direct impact, but she still has limits.

1) Galadriel (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

image courtesy of prime video

The Lord of the Rings has already proven how grand fantasy can be with its different characters, but then The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came along to show that its protagonist surpasses almost everything. Galadriel is the type of character who doesn’t need to fight anyone to be dangerous. She wields powerful magic, sees threats before they happen, and faces forces that any other hero on this list could only dream of confronting. When she shows up, you know you’re dealing with someone operating on an epic scale — and that is true power.

Galadriel combines raw power, control, and narrative impact in a way no other TV hero can match. She doesn’t need allies or specific circumstances to be threatening — her presence alone changes everything. She’s both a warrior and a strategist, influencing events and shaping the story simply by being there. To put it in perspective, in just one episode, she faces a frost troll alone, leads a troop of elves through extreme conditions, climbs an icy wall, and still defeats the creature by herself using daggers and a sword. Galadriel is the heroine who redefines what it means to be powerful in fantasy TV.

Which other fantasy TV heroes do you think are strong enough to make this list? Let us know in the comments!