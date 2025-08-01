7 More Cancelled Sci-Fi Shows That Deserve a Reboot

The world of television is a fickle one, and for every long-running hit, there are countless shows that are unceremoniously cut short. This is especially true for the science fiction genre, which often requires significant budgets and a willingness from studios to take risks on high-concept ideas that might only pay off in the long run. As a result, when a promising sci-fi show gets canceled, it often leaves a void for its dedicated fanbase, who are left with unresolved cliffhangers and the lingering question of what could have been. These passionate communities sometimes try to keep the flame alive for years, hoping for a revival or reboot that will do their beloved series justice.

We already listed 10 sci-fiseries that should get a reboot, but there are so many worthy candidates that we are diving back into the archives of prematurely ended series. The shows that follow are a collection of cult classics, ambitious experiments, and fan-favorites that, for one reason or another, did not get the run they deserved. Some were mishandled by their networks, while others were perhaps ahead of their time, but all of them possess a core concept so compelling that they demand a second chance. Here are seven more cancelled sci-fi shows that deserve a reboot.

1) Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

Image courtesy of Fox

Airing for two seasons on Fox, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles was a rare franchise television show that deepened and enriched its source material. Taking place after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the series followed Sarah Connor (Lena Headey) and her son John (Thomas Dekker) as they continued their fight to prevent the rise of Skynet. Instead of just rehashing the movie’s core concepts, the show was a character-driven drama that explored themes of destiny, humanity, and the psychological toll of their relentless war against the future. In addition, it successfully expanded the lore, introducing new and complex Terminator models, including Summer Glau’s standout performance as the reprogrammed Cameron.

The Sarah Connor Chronicles was canceled on a massive cliffhanger that saw John Connor leap into a future timeline where he was a stranger, and the resistance had no knowledge of its prophesied savior. This bold narrative move left countless story threads unresolved and the show’s dedicated fanbase devastated. A reboot could finally pay off on that incredible premise, exploring a version of the future war that is completely different from what the films have shown. With a modern approach to storytelling and visual effects, a new series could honor the intelligent legacy that made The Sarah Connor Chronicles a cult classic.

2) Jericho

Image courtesy of CBS

Jericho was a post-apocalyptic drama with a compelling premise that captured a dedicated fanbase during its run on CBS. The series centered on the residents of a small Kansas town in the immediate aftermath of a widespread nuclear attack on the United States. Cut off from the outside world, the community must band together to survive, facing threats from within and without as they struggle to understand the new world they inhabit. The show was praised for its realistic portrayal of ordinary people grappling with a catastrophic event and the moral dilemmas they faced.

Despite a passionate fan campaign that famously saw viewers mail tons of peanuts to the network, a reference to a line from the show, Jericho was canceled twice. The second cancellation left the series on a significant cliffhanger, with the nation on the brink of a second civil war. This unresolved ending has left fans clamoring for a proper conclusion for years. A reboot could fully explore the political and social fallout of the attacks, a concept the original series was just beginning to scratch. With its themes of community, survival, and the fragility of civilization, a modern take on Jericho could be a relevant piece of television.

3) Almost Human

Image courtesy of Fox Television

Lasting for only a single season on Fox, Almost Human was a sci-fi police procedural with a fantastic central pairing and a richly imagined world. Set in the near future, the series followed John Kennex (Karl Urban), a cynical detective who is reluctantly partnered with an advanced android partner named Dorian (Michael Ealy). The show’s strength came from the incredible chemistry between Urban and Ealy, whose witty banter and developing friendship gave the series a genuine heart. The world-building was also a highlight, exploring the ethical and social implications of advanced artificial intelligence.

Almost Human was famously mishandled by the network, which aired its episodes out of order, hindering character development and confusing viewers. Despite this, Almost Human developed a loyal following that recognized its immense potential. A reboot could properly develop the relationship between its two leads while exploring the intriguing futuristic setting. The series left several mysteries dangling, including the truth behind the attack that injured Kennex and the secrets of Dorian’s unique design. With Urban’s current popularity, there would be a built-in audience for a new version of this underrated gem.

4) Dark Matter

Image courtesy of SyFy

Dark Matter was a fan-favorite Syfy series that was canceled after three seasons, ending on a massive cliffhanger that has left its audience desperate for a resolution. The show began with six people waking up on a starship with no memory of who they were or how they got there. Taking on the names One through Six, they are forced to work together to survive, all while uncovering the truth about their violent pasts as wanted criminals. As such, the series was a perfect blend of space opera, character-driven mystery, and found-family drama.

The show’s cancellation was a result of financial reasons, as it was an acquisition for Syfy rather than a network original. Nevertheless, the decision was met with a massive outcry from fans, who have been campaigning for a revival ever since. The series masterfully balanced episodic adventures with a compelling overarching plot, and a reboot could finally provide a conclusion to the story. Co-creator Joseph Mallozzi had a five-season plan, and a new series could see that vision through, giving the crew of the Raza the ending they deserve.

5) Earth 2

Image courtesy of NBC

Airing for one season in the mid-1990s, Earth 2 was a sci-fi adventure series with a premise that was ahead of its time. In the future, humanity has abandoned a polluted Earth to live on space stations, but a mysterious illness is affecting the children. Believing the cure is a more natural environment, a group of colonists embarks on a journey to a new Earth-like planet. After their ship crash-lands, they must navigate a dangerous and unknown world, encountering strange new lifeforms and dealing with the conflicts among their own small group.

Earth 2 was a unique blend of a survival story, a western, and a sci-fi epic, focusing on exploration and the challenges of building a new society. Its cancellation after a single season left many of its central mysteries unresolved and its potential largely untapped. A modern reboot of Earth 2 could be a visually stunning and character-rich series, in the vein of shows like For All Mankind, but with a stronger focus on planetary exploration. The core concept of humanity seeking a second chance on a new world is a timeless one, offering endless possibilities for a new generation of storytellers to explore.

6) V

Image courtesy of ABC

The 2009 reboot of V was a sleek and modern reimagining of the classic 1980s miniseries. The show chronicled the arrival of a seemingly benevolent alien race, the Visitors, who offer humanity technological and medical marvels. However, a small group of humans, led by FBI agent Erica Evans (Elizabeth Mitchell), discovers the Visitors’ sinister true intentions to conquer the planet from within. The series was a tense and paranoid thriller, exploring themes of media manipulation, faith, and the nature of humanity, and it ended its second season with an unresolved cliffhanger.

The show was an allegory for fascism and drew inspiration from conspiracy theories, which makes it incredibly relevant in the modern political climate. A new version of V could lean even further into these themes, exploring how a charismatic and deceptive force could manipulate a deeply divided society through technology and social media. Plus, the 2009 series built a compelling narrative around the human resistance and the internal conflicts among the Visitors themselves. A reboot could take these ideas to their full potential, delivering a timely sci-fi story about the battle for the soul of humanity.

7) Blake’s 7

Image courtesy of BBC

Long before the gritty anti-heroes of modern prestige television, there was Blake’s 7. The classic BBC series was the dark and cynical counterpoint to the optimism of Star Trek, following a group of political dissidents and convicted criminals who become reluctant rebels against the oppressive Terran Federation. Led by the charismatic Roj Blake (Gareth Thomas), this crew of fugitives waged a guerrilla war from their advanced alien starship, the Liberator. The show was famous for its moral ambiguity, complex characters, and shockingly bleak storylines.

Blake’s 7 is a foundational piece of British sci-fi that is overdue for a modern reintroduction to a global audience. Its core themes of rebellion, surveillance, and the cost of fighting a totalitarian regime are more relevant than ever. A reboot could maintain the original’s gritty tone and complex character dynamics while updating the visual effects to create a truly immersive experience. Plus, the series ended with one of the most famously downbeat finales in television history, and a new version could re-explore that narrative territory with the sophistication and depth of a modern political thriller.

