7 Great Fantasy Shows To Binge On HBO Max Now

If you open HBO Max without knowing what to watch and end up stuck in that endless scrolling loop, relax — we’ve all been there. The catalog really is huge, but when it comes to fantasy, a few shows genuinely stand out from the rest of TV and make the subscription worth it. And we’re not talking about titles that rely only on eye-catching effects; these are stories that grab your attention because they have personality, clear creative ideas, and worlds so well built that you’re pulled in within minutes. They’re also the kind of series that remind you why fantasy still feels exciting when it’s done right.

So instead of wasting more time deciding, here’s a list of 7 fantasy shows on HBO Max that deliver the kind of binge where you look up and realize you’re already halfway through the season.

7) Creature Commandos

image courtesy of dc entertainment

Trying to get back on its feet, DC Studios has actually surprised everyone with its most recent projects. That’s exactly the case with Creature Commandos, a show you hit play on expecting just another DC animated series — and honestly, that’s pretty much what it is, but in a really fun way. The story follows a group of creatures stuck in a secret government team, taking on missions no human would dare to do. But here’s the thing: to enjoy it, you have to embrace the absurd, because at its core, it thrives on chaos. Besides, the show nails its sarcastic humor and the chaotic dynamic between the characters.

Overall, its biggest strength is personality: every episode oozes confidence and brings an irreverent vibe that fits perfectly with what the new DCU is aiming for. It’s that light, easy fantasy that refreshes the experience without asking anything from the viewer. Creature Commandos is perfect for anyone looking for animation, something fantastical, energetic, and fast-paced. It throws you straight into a fun universe with no filler and no unnecessary complexity. And for anyone who gets hooked, Season 2 is already in development.

6) IT: Welcome to Derry

image courtesy of hbo

Expanding Stephen King’s universe, IT: Welcome to Derry brings the town’s heavy, creepy atmosphere to TV in a way that works incredibly well — and it’s already winning over not just longtime King fans, but anyone who loves horror mixed with fantasy. The story is a prequel to the original tale, exploring an earlier era in Derry to reveal Pennywise’s origins (with Bill Skarsgård, by the way, stepping back into the role after the 2017 and 2019 films). The focus stays on the characters, and the show nails the town’s mood so effectively that you’re pulled in almost instantly.

And honestly, the world-building is one of the show’s biggest strengths. From the first episode, everything feels alive, unsettling, and full of mystery. The series uses fantasy to amplify its psychological horror, doubling down on the idea that Derry isn’t just a setting — it’s basically a character on its own. The plot also gets moving right away, which is always a plus, since no one has patience for slow starts. In short, IT: Welcome to Derry is the kind of show you start casually and suddenly realize you’ve binged the entire season.

5) House of the Dragon

image courtesy of hbo

Not just for Game of Thrones fans, but for anyone who loves large-scale fantasy, House of the Dragon is easily one of the best picks on HBO Max. With stunning visuals and a narrative driven by strong, complex characters, the show continues George R. R. Martin’s legacy in the best way possible. It dives into the internal tensions of House Targaryen and brings back the political and family disputes that are just as gripping as the big battle sequences. It’s a fantasy that blends power, tradition, and strategy in a way that gets you hooked fast. No surprise Season 3 hype is already in full force.

The show’s core idea is the rise of a conflict that will shape Westeros’ future, but it’s crafted so well that it keeps you locked in from episode to episode. It also brings back the exact magic that made GOT a global phenomenon: a rich world, convincing drama, and those massive, unforgettable moments that fully honor the original series’ legacy. House of the Dragon is absolutely worth it for the intensity, the complexity, the confidence in its storytelling, and above all, the sheer production quality.

4) His Dark Materials

image courtesy of hbo

Falling into the category of highly underrated shows that people should absolutely know and talk about more, His Dark Materials stands out as one of HBO’s best fantasy worlds. Adapted from the beloved book series, it delivers world-building that genuinely sets a high bar. The story follows orphan Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen), who sets out with her daemon Pan to find a missing friend — only to uncover a conspiracy involving kidnapped children and the mysterious Dust. It balances adventure and mystery with deeper, more complex themes, but never leaves the viewer feeling lost.

What really makes the show work is how well it captures the spirit of Philip Pullman’s novels, finding the perfect balance between imagination and emotion. It avoids leaning too young or too adult, landing in that sweet spot where every episode feels accessible but still layered. The narrative is engaging, the mythology is fantastic, and above all, it’s a series that genuinely respects your intelligence. His Dark Materials has the full package of what people look for when they want a truly good, thoughtful fantasy show with real depth.

3) Doom Patrol

image courtesy of dc entertainment

Among DC Studios’ shows, Doom Patrol is barely talked about, and that’s a shame. It brings a totally unique energy to the genre because, even though it’s technically a superhero series, you end up hooked by its sheer weirdness. Often considered one of the best comic-book adaptations out there, the show follows a group of traumatized, marginalized misfits who suddenly gain powers. From there, they start investigating bizarre phenomena, and the series uses that setup to explore everything from trauma and self-acceptance to exclusion and the real meaning of heroism — all with a touch of wonderfully peculiar humor.

The character dynamics are the best part, because each arc feels genuinely authentic, and the show uses its fantastical elements as extensions of the characters’ insecurities, fears, and desires. That’s why the episodes are completely unpredictable, and why the show is both fun and surprisingly emotional. As a binge, Doom Patrol is a different kind of experience, full of personality and style, and it consistently surprises anyone who decides to give it a chance. It’s no wonder it sits among the favorites for a lot of fans.

2) Carnivàle

image courtesy of hbo

Carnivàle builds such a distinct universe that it genuinely feels like you’re stepping into another era, and not just because of its Great Depression setting, but because of the way it blends fantasy, mythology, and symbolism. The show follows Ben Hawkins (Nick Stahl), a young man with mysterious abilities traveling with a carnival, and that alone sounds intriguing, right? But it goes further by creating an absorbing, detail-heavy atmosphere: from the costumes to the quiet, loaded interactions between characters. What’s most impressive, though, is how the series uses its pacing as a storytelling tool. How so?

Instead of rushing to deliver answers, it invites you to explore. That works extremely well for viewers who enjoy unpacking layers and decoding deeper context rather than just watching passively. And as one of HBO’s standout prestige productions, Carnivàle shines because of its depth: it’s perfect for a binge when you want something genuinely high-quality. The deeper you let yourself fall into its world, the more you notice the aesthetic precision, thematic weight, and narrative style that rewards real attention. It’s a complete experience (and a reminder of why ambitious series are still so necessary in today’s TV landscape).

1) The Leftovers

image courtesy of hbo

You know how some shows just feel like the gold standard? The Leftovers is one of the most impactful series ever. It starts with a shocking, intriguing premise, but it turns that idea into something deeply human. How? The sudden disappearance of 2% of the world’s population is only the spark, and what the show really wants to explore is what’s left behind: people trying to deal with a world that suddenly lost its logic, structure, and certainty. The fantasy element is there, but it’s almost quiet, acting like a lens that magnifies real emotions: grief, isolation, faith, guilt, and the need to find meaning where there is none. That alone already makes it one of the best binges you can pick.

And the best part? Its emotional consistency. The Leftovers treats its characters like real people you follow so closely and so carefully that it almost feels like you’re living next door to them. The show lets the audience face everything in the most honest way possible, with no shortcuts, and that hits hard. There’s mystery, sure, but it’s all handled with a natural tone that’s incredibly rare. In short, the experience goes like this: you start for the mystery, you stay for the emotional weight, and you end up realizing the show was speaking directly to you the whole time. By the time it’s over, you carry it with you — because it just sticks.

