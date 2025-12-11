7 Original TV Stars Who Returned In The Remakes

Over the years, the small screen has introduced some truly incredible characters to audiences around the world. The episodic nature of the TV format often allows shows to explore their narratives over a period of years, lending itself to becoming the perfect blend of long-form and short-form storytelling. Many of the best TV show character arcs lean into that idea, building up a character’s story and background over many years. This has seen some TV show characters become icons, with the actors who played them often going on to achieve wider fame in the years after the show in question ended.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The modern era has seen many classic TV shows get reboots, with networks hoping to rekindle interest in a once-beloved show, tapping into nostalgia while also updating something that was once successful. To appeal to fans of the original series, these reboot shows often reference their predecessors, and occasionally even go a step further. Sometimes, rebooted versions of iconic TV shows actually employ the actors of the original, bringing them back for cameos in moments of memorable fan service.

7) Will Smith in Bel-Air

Though the movies of Will Smith have helped make him a global mega-star, his acting career was launched by his starring role on the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Playing a character loosely based on himself, Smith proved his acting chops and helped make the show a huge success. The reboot, Bel-Air, took a more dramatic approach to the story, and also saw Will Smith return for an unexpected cameo in the series finale.

6) Ricky Gervais in The Office

The US version of The Office grew to completely overshadow the British series it was initially based upon, but it still found a way to pay homage to its inspiration. Ricky Gervais’ cameo appearance on The Office saw him reprise his role as David Brent, briefly meeting his US counterpart, Michael Scott. It was not only a great bit of fan service for those who had watched the British show, but also a respectful nod to the reboot’s roots.

5) Pamela Anderson & David Hasselhoff in Baywatch

Even decades after its run ended, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson are still remembered for their appearances in Baywatch. Both actors spent years on the lifeguard-based drama series, and when its movie reboot came about in 2017, both Hasselhoff and Anderson opted to make cameos. Hasselhoff appeared as a mentor figure to his Mitch Buchannon replacement, and Anderson appears in the movie’s final scene as both a nod to her earlier role and a tease for a sequel that doesn’t seem likely to materialise.

4) Johnny Depp in 21 Jump Street

The Jump Street reboot delivered some of the funniest movies of the 2010s, taking the original police drama’s premise to comedic new heights. The original show was a key part of Johnny Depp’s acting career, and so when the movie reboot rolled around, his cameo proved especially popular. Returning as his character from the original show, Depp delivered one of the reboot’s best pieces of fan service, as well as gently poking fun at 21 Jump Street‘s entire premise.

3) Lynda Carter in Wonder Woman 1984

A handful of actors have played Wonder Woman in live-action, but none are as iconic as Lynda Carter. Carter appeared as the DC hero in the Wonder Woman TV show from 1975 to 1979, helping to shape the modern superhero genre in the process. Carter went on to appear in the Wonder Woman movie reboot, making a cameo appearance in the DCEU movie Wonder Woman 1984 alongside Gal Gadot.

2) Richard Hatch in Battlestar Galactica

The rebooted Battlestar Galactica is remembered as a perfect sci-fi TV show, and many may not have realised that it is actually a remake of an older show of the same name. The original show’s star, Richard Hatch, returned for the early 2000s reboot. Instead of making a simple cameo, however, Hatch was a recurring guest star, appearing 22 times over four seasons. Though the reimagined show quickly overshadowed its predecessor, Hatch’s appearance was a nice nod to the original.

1) Lou Ferrigno in The Incredible Hulk

Lou Ferrigno’s acting career is defined by his stint on The Incredible Hulk. In the TV show, which ran from 1977 to 1982, Ferrigno played the titular Hulk, appearing in the role whenever Banner would transform. When the story was rebooted as part of the MCU in 2008, Ferrigno returned, making a cameo as a security guard in a small piece of fan service that paid homage to a memorable chapter in the Hulk’s TV past.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!