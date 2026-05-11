Every Member of the Seven Still Alive In The Boys Season 5, Ranked by Power

The Boys has been through numerous iterations of The Seven since Season 1, mostly because Homelander’s cruelty has killed or chased off many of the group’s prior members. Despite the team’s name, it’s rare to see seven supes representing Vought at a single time. Starlight and Queen Maeve both depart after reevaluating their loyalties, while the deaths of Translucent, Lamplighter, Stormfront, Supersonic, and Black Noir I ensure there’s a revolving door of new characters from outing to outing. The instability within The Seven continues through The Boys Season 5, too. The Prime Video show is gradually bidding farewell to its supporting cast, leaving Homelander with fewer and fewer allies (not that it matters much, now that he’s the strongest supe in The Boys). SPOILERS ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episodes 1-6.

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In its first six episoes, The Boys Season 5 features the deaths of three members of The Seven: A-Train, who technically goes rogue at the end of Season 4; Firecracker, who makes the mistake of questioning Homelander; and Black Noir II, whose revenge against The Deep backfires in a big way. With Homelander replacing A-Train, we’re left with five supes still on The Seven (assuming Oh-Father is more than an honorary member, since the series never confirms it). That number is likely to dwindle even further in the last two chapters. No one is safe in this war between Homelander and The Boys, though The Seven’s most powerful members will likely last longer than the others.

5) The Deep

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Apart from Homelander, The Deep is the only original member of The Seven still active in The Boys Season 5, much to the chagrin of…well, everyone. Chace Crawford’s character manages to navigate being on Homelander’s good and bad sides over the course of The Boys, steering clear of his most deadly impulses. Still, The Deep is probably the weakest member of The Seven, even though his power is one of the most promising. Put in the hands of another supe, communicating with and controlling animals could be far more deadly. The Deep rarely uses it to its full potential, however, and he’s average in terms of raw strength. We’ve seen Starlight and Butcher take him on, and it’s likely the rest of The Seven would beat him in physical combat just as easily. Those who wouldn’t win a 1:1 would be able to manipulate him, as The Deep isn’t particularly clever or cunning either.

4) Oh-Father

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It’s unclear if Oh-Father is an official member of The Seven in The Boys Season 5, though he certainly seems to be an honorary one. After all, he sits in on their meetings, and he’s tasked with some of the most important parts of Homelander’s plans. This isn’t surprising, as being a preacher gives him a great deal of influence — something that already grants him an advantage over The Deep. He’s more clever than Crawford’s supe, but Oh-Father also showcases his physical prowess in The Boys Season 5, Episode 6. He nearly defeats Starlight with his sonic scream, proving he’s an impressive opponent. As Starlight doesn’t struggle nearly as much with The Deep, it’s safe to say Oh-Father is more threatening, especially away from the water. He is one-upped by mind games from Hughie, however, placing him just slightly beneath Sister Sage. She may not have the same daunting physical power, but considering her intellect, she doesn’t really need it.

3) Sister Sage

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It’s hard to say where Sister Sage ranks physically among the remaining members of The Seven, as she’s so rarely forced into combat. That’s largely the result of her being the smartest person in the world, an ability that allows her to avoid most danger by manipulating situations in her favor. That’s a unique strength in its own right, and it lands her in the middle of this list. Her misstep in The Boys Season 5, Episode 6 proves she’s not infallible, however — and given how unpredictable both Soldier Boy and Homelander are, they’re the most likely to get around her power. If it turns out that Sage is manipulating them still, she could move up on this ranking. Of course, she could also find herself kicked out of The Seven or killed in the coming episodes. Homelander isn’t likely to take her betrayal kindly, so hopefully, she has some plan in place.

2) Soldier Boy

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Soldier Boy is one of the strongest supes in The Boys universe, so naturally, he’s among the strongest within The Seven. It’s hard to gauge whether he or Homelander is more powerful, though, but Soldier Boy’s comments before handing over the V1 suggest he believes he’s inferior to his son. We’ll take him at his word for now. He does lack heat vision and flight, two abilities that make Homelander so deadly. Yet his radiation blasts give him an advantage that even Homelander doesn’t have: he’s capable of stripping other supes of their powers, even if they have V1. With that in mind, Soldier Boy could stop Homelander in The Boys‘ last two episodes. They’re also about even in terms of physical strength — at least before Homelander takes the V1. Soldier Boy has the serum running through his veins, so that shouldn’t change too much. We’ll have to wait for the next installment to know for sure though.

1) Homelander

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Homelander is the most powerful member of The Seven when it comes to both physical strength and influence, and that’s why he’s the group’s leader. The other supes fear him, and understandably so. At best, he’s capable of destroying their careers and branding them traitors. At worst, they could meet the same fate as Supersonic or Firecracker. And if Homelander was happy to kill his own teammates before getting V1, the serum is likely to make him even more dangerous. There are few characters who stand a chance against him now, and only one of them is on The Seven. With Homelander’s latest power-up, he likely doesn’t even need his team anymore. He appears to promote himself to U.S. President, which outwardly expands his reign of terror beyond Vought.

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